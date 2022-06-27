MMA Champ Israel Adesanya Finally Takes on Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

International Fight Week is officially underway, and the most anticipated event will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya face off against Jared Cannonier.

UFC’s annual week-long fest runs from June 27 through July 3, headlined by UFC 276 that will take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. People in the area can still buy tickets to see the buzzy fight in person, but the pay-per-view event will be available to purchase on ESPN+ for those looking to catch all the action from home. The main event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 2, following prelims at 5 p.m. ET and initial prelims at 3 p.m. ET.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It

Eyes will be on on the undefeated Adesanya, who has long nabbed Cannonier as a potential opponent since becoming a reigning champion over the past year. At 185 pounds, he came out on the top of his division after defeating former two-time champion Robert Whittaker in 2019, and going on to trounce Paulo Costa, Martin Vettori and Yoel Romero during his reign.

Cannonier, on the other hand, who lost to Whittaker in 2020, will be shooting for gold for the first time at UFC 276. The American fighter became the No. 1 contender since moving to 185 pounds and beating Derek Brunson earlier this year.

Also entering the ring is Alexander Volkanovski who is set to defend his featherweight title against Max Halloway in the co-main event. The pair will fight for the third and possibly final time as Volkanovski aims to cement his legacy with a win against his main rival.

Alex Pereira is also set to return to a No. 1 contender bout against Sean Strickland. The former two-division champion in the kickboxing league Glory went 2-0 in his first two MMA fights (even knocking out Andrea Michailidis in his debut), meaning he has a good shot at a title win. However, he faces stiff competition against Strickland, who is on the tail end of six straight wins, including a recent win over Jack Hermansson.

In order to stream the main card, you’ll need to sign up for an account on ESPN+, which offers exclusive purchasing access to Saturday night’s pay-per-view event. With ESPN’s PPV Package, first-time subscribers can buy a bundle of one PPV event and an annual recurring subscription for $84.98 in total. Existing subscribers can purchase the PPV event for $74.99 in addition to a $6.99/month subscription.

In addition to streaming fights in real time, ESPN’s streaming platform is a must for catching any big league sports events throughout the year, such as as the Australian Open and Super Bowl. Their library is chock full of expert analysis and highlights, archival footage and supplemental original programming — not to mention their award-winning “30-by-30” documentary series.

Sign up for ESPN+ and stream UFC 276 below:

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It

Main Card:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovksi vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Pedro Munhoz vs. Be O’Malley