UFC 272: How to Watch Covington and Masvidal Face Off This Weekend

The air will be thick with tension inside the Octagon on Saturday, when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal face off during the main event of UFC 272.

Despite there being no championship on the line, or even a shot at a belt, the headlining pay-per-view event is highly anticipated because of the public feud between the two fighters, who were former training partners before becoming rivals in the ring. Neither Covington nor Masvidal have lost a fight to anyone other than Kamaru Usman since 2017, making for a must-see fight between two evenly matched athletes.

The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5, kicking off with a series of prelims at 6 p.m. ET before the welterweight champions join the ring at 10 p.m. ET. You can purchase tickets to see the game in person, but you can also stream the action live with ESPN Plus.

Since the fight is a pay-per-view event, existing ESPN subscribers will still have to pay $75 to stream the full UFC card. Non-subscribers have the option to purchase a bundle that includes the PPV event and an annual recurring subscription, all for only $100.

Main Card:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael Don Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Prelims:

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Prelims:

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michael Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

