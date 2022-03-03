UFC 272: How to Watch Covington and Masvidal Face Off This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
The air will be thick with tension inside the Octagon on Saturday, when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal face off during the main event of UFC 272.
Despite there being no championship on the line, or even a shot at a belt, the headlining pay-per-view event is highly anticipated because of the public feud between the two fighters, who were former training partners before becoming rivals in the ring. Neither Covington nor Masvidal have lost a fight to anyone other than Kamaru Usman since 2017, making for a must-see fight between two evenly matched athletes.
The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5, kicking off with a series of prelims at 6 p.m. ET before the welterweight champions join the ring at 10 p.m. ET. You can purchase tickets to see the game in person, but you can also stream the action live with ESPN Plus.
Since the fight is a pay-per-view event, existing ESPN subscribers will still have to pay $75 to stream the full UFC card. Non-subscribers have the option to purchase a bundle that includes the PPV event and an annual recurring subscription, all for only $100.
Main Card:
- Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Rafael Don Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
- Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
- Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Prelims:
- Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early Prelims:
- Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
- Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
- Michael Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby