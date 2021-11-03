UFC 268 Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: How to Watch the Fight Online

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fight fans have a lot to look forward to ahead of the much-anticipated UFC 268 event this weekend, which promises a star-studded slate of match-ups.

The main event, which will stream live on ESPN Plus on Saturday Nov. 6, will see Kamaru Usman face off against Colby Covington. And anyone who follows the UFC knows it’s bound to be an action-packed fight, considering that their last time on the mat together is considered one of the greatest title fights of all time.

The welterweight champion Usman first met his rival Covington in 2019, where Usman won by a slim margin. Since then, he’s defended his title three more times until Covington rebounded with a fifth-round knockout win in September.

But the rematches don’t stop there. Saturday’s lineup also features a fight between two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. Their last fight was in April at UFC 261, where Namajunis defeated Weili in the first round, ending a 21-fight winning streak for the former champ.

The two-title bill will stream live on ESPN Plus beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Existing yearly subscribers can purchase the PPV event for $70, while monthly subscribers can either purchase the PPV event for $85 or upgrade to an annual plan for the $70 deal. ESPN does offer promos for new subscribers, though. If this is your first time signing up for ESPN Plus, you can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV and an annual subscription for only $90.

Check out the full fight card below before signing up for ESPN Plus.

Main Card:

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera