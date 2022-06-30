The Toshiba M550 Smart TV Is Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Toshiba’s M Series changed the game when it came onto the scene last year, becoming the first premium TV to support Amazon’s Fire TV system. While its higher tech and resolution usually comes at an increased price, the Toshiba M550 Smart TV is currently 50% off on Amazon for a limited time.

Yes, that means you can get this top-rated Fire TV for $500, instead of its usual $1,000 price-tag.

One of the M550’s headlining features is its gaming compatibility, thanks to its Auto Low Latency Game Mode. This allows for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity that gives you a competitive edge while you’re playing — whether your game of choice is Elden Ring or NBA 2K22.

Of course, you don’t have to be a gamer to get a bang for your buck out of this TV. What makes the M550 a premium alternative to other Fire TVs is its full array local dimming — this is what allows for high contrast and resolution that enables the vibrant image you most likely desire for your favorite shows and movies.

For only $500, you’ll get an image quality that’s well worth over $1,000. Aside from local dimming, the Toshiba comes with 120Hz native refresh rate, which improves motion performance and reduces blurring. The system also supports Dolby Video, Dolby Atmos and DT:X audio.

You’ll also get all the same high-tech perks that are packed in any smart TV. A built-in Alexa allows you to issue commands with just your voice, no remote necessary. And the UX design is predictably solid, featuring Amazon’s Fire TV interface that allows you to easily sift through titles and search for exactly what you’re looking for.

If you’re in the market for a new TV (both for streaming and gaming), you’ll want to snag this limited-time deal before it goes.

Toshiba 65-Inch M550 Series (50% Off)

