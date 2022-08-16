‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates (With Dozens of Special Features)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Buckle up. As soon as next week, you’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-fueled flying missions in “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of your couch. The box office-smashing sequel will be available to purchase digitally starting Aug. 23, while 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray versions will release on Nov. 1.

The digital release includes 110 minutes of special features that take fans inside the making of the blockbuster hit, including a look at the intense film training the cast went through to prepare for the film’s unparalleled air battle scenes, a behind-the-scenes peek at how the crew captured Oscar-worthy aerial sequences and a conversation with Cruise about his personal passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft.

You’ll also be able to enjoy a master class with the “Top Gun” star, which was first recorded at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, in which he discusses his decade-spanning career. Plus, an extended version of the film features a hilarious scene that has Cruise pilot two different fighter planes alongside James Corden.

The Paramount sequel, directed by Joseph Kosinski and also starring Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jon Hamm, smashed the box office when it premiered in May. It brought in more than $601.9 million domestically and $595.6 million internationally while in theaters, becoming the first movie of the year to surpass $1 billion worldwide.

“This buckle-up follow-up demonstrates why we feel the need for movie stars,” Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review. “It goes well beyond Cruise’s rah-rah involvement in what amounts to a glorified U.S. military recruitment commercial (the 1986 film might have been as perfectly calibrated as a Swiss watch, but it wasn’t subtle about its GI Joe agenda). It’s the way we identify with the guy when he’s doing what most of us thought impossible. Turns out we need Maverick now more than ever.”

