Today Is Your Last Chance to Get Amazon Prime Before 16% Price Increase

For the first time since 2018, Amazon Prime will see a hike in its membership prices.

Starting tomorrow Feb. 18, the online retail giant will increase their subscription rate by 16%, raising the monthly price from $12.99 to $14.99 (or $139 annually). The change also goes for Prime Students, whose subscriptions will increase from $6.49 to $7.49 a month.

Luckily, if you’re an existing Prime member you still have one more day to switch to the annual plan to avoid the price hike for another year, while non-Prime members can sign up for a monthly subscription before the new rate is implemented.

Despite the price hike, the perks of a Prime membership remain the same. Subscribers will still enjoy two-day free shipping on a majority of products and access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime. Plus, Prime also comes with discounts on Whole Foods for online grocery shopping in addition to exclusive access to Prime Day deals in June.

For existing subscribers, another way to avoid the price hike for another year is by purchasing the gift subscription to Amazon Prime, which is only $119 per month. Once your current membership expires, you’ll be able to enjoy the lowered price for the rest of the year.

If you aren’t looking to change your Prime membership, though, you might still be interested in Amazon Music’s limited-time deal, which is currently offering three months free of their premium music service. For no money at all, you’ll get access to millions of songs that can also be downloaded to listen to offline. With no ads and limited skips, it’s basically a free version of competing music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Once your free trial is done, the monthly cost is $9.99 a month, which you can choose to either renew or cancel.

