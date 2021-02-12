‘To All the Boys’ Home Line Allows You to Recreate Lara Jean’s Gorgeous Bedroom Wall

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are closing out Netflix’s “To All the Boys” trilogy with the final installment, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” And while it’s time to bid farewell to the Covey family and their copious baking shots, this doesn’t have to be the last you’ll see from Jenny Han’s young adult series.

The popularity of the books and the subsequent films inspired a Target home and fashion line that lovingly recreates that “To All the Boys” look — especially the stunning wallpaper/mural in Lara Jean’s bedroom.

Mural Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Recreate the botanical mural with a simple removable wallpaper from RoomMates. The pack includes six sheets of self-adhesive wallpaper with each sheet measuring in at about 126” long by 72” wide. That’s 63 square feet of coverage total. However, if you want to recreate Lara Jean’s look, you’ll only want to cover one accent wall. No official “To All the Boys” golden headboard available yet, but we have a few recommendations if you’re in the market. If you’re worried about the adhesive, there’s also a tapestry version of the mural.

Target Mural Peel $179.99 Buy It

Lip Pillow

Kiss your favs goodbye with an adorable lip pillow that would also make a cute Valentine’s Day gift. This 12” by 18” pillow is 100% polyester and says “I’m a fan” without actually having to put the words of the film series across your lips. But if you’re looking for something a lot more literal, check out this cute “sealed with a kiss” pillow.

Lip Pillow $19.99 Buy It

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Kawaii Throw

The third film kicks off with the Covey family visiting Korea and adding their locks of love to the N Seoul Tower. There’s plenty of padlock (and locket) inspired pajama designs and bags but this 46” by 60” throw looks a lot more cuddly than a purse.

'To All The Boys' Throw $14.99 Buy It

