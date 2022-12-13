This Immersive Titanic Exhibition Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of Film’s 25th Anniversary: Here’s How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You might not want to have been on the original Titanic but a recreation of the iconic ship, that allows you to immerse yourself in the stories of the passengers and explore hundreds of real artifacts without ever leaving shore, does sound pretty nice.

“Titanic: The Exhibition” arrives in Los Angeles this week, ahead of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film. Presented by Imagine Exhibitions and Fever, the interactive experience enjoyed sold out runs in Macau, Moscow, Riga Latvia, Perth and Sydney before making its way to the United States.

As part of the tour, you’ll be able to visit the dock where The Titanic first sailed, explore the galleries and boiler room, visit extravagant suites, walk down the grand stairway where Jack and Rose first met and even look through props and costumes used in Cameron’s film. Also included in the exhibition are a VR experience and hundreds of artifacts from the ship that tell the latest details on the epic tragedy, including recovered items and authentic White Star Line objects.

Created by Spanish company Musealia and Titanic historian and expert Claes-Göran Wetterholm, the experience separates fact from fiction like never before. An audio guide in multiple languages will serve as a narrator through visitors’ journeyS, enhanced by sound effects and testimonies from the Titanic passengers and crew.

The Los Angeles leg of the exhibition officially kicked off on Nov. 17 and runs through Jan. 2023. Tickets begin at $33.90 apiece. Learn more about the experience on the Titanic Exhibition website, and buy tickets below:

