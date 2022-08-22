‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Arrives on Disney+ Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Get your couches ready,” Chris Hemsworth wrote Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Sept. 8.

The Marvel film is one of dozens of titles that will hit the streamer on Disney+ Day, an annual virtual event that launched last year and is marked by special promos, new film and TV releases, and other exciting franchise announcements. Other titles making their way to Disney+ next month are: “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return,” “Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances,” “Tierra Incógnita,” the “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” sing-alongs, and “Welcome to the Club,” a new short from “The Simpsons.”

In addition to “Love and Thunder,” Marvel will also be releasing a behind-the-scenes short documentary that offers a sneak peek into the making of the fourth “Thor” entry. In “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder,” Taika Waititi, Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson reveal never-before-heard details about the filmmaking process, supplemented by unseen footage from set.



“Love and Thunder” hits the streamer exactly two months after its premiere on July 8, when it opened to a victorious $143 million at the domestic box office. In the second Waititi-directed “Thor” entry, Hemsworth reprises his role as the hunky God of Thunder as he teams up with ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman) to foil Gorr the God Butcher’s plan to annihilate the gods.

In his rave review of the film, Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, “The climactic battle, with its shadow monsters, its children caught in the cross-hairs, and its all-for-one exuberance, has a tingly grandeur, and by the end I felt something unusual enough to feel at a Marvel movie that it seemed almost otherworldly: I was moved. Moved by how two Thors could come together to love each other and to save the universe.”

Stream “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Sept. 8 below:

