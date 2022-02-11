These Amazon Devices Are All on Sale for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s a holiday, Amazon has a deal for it .

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other, friends or your grand ‘ole self, you’ll want to check out these limited-time deals on Amazon for the special occasion. From the Echo Dot to Fire TVs, here are the best Amazon device deals that you are sure to love.

Kindle Paperwhite

After several generations of the kindle, the Paperwhite is by far one of the best reading devices on the market especially since the new iteration is water proof, lighter than ever and slim thin. Each Kindle is equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price.

Kindle Paperwhite $139.99 $109.99 Buy It

Echo Dot 4th Gen (25% Off)

Whether you’re looking to add to your smart home or are in the market for a new speaker, the Echo Dot has you covered. The most popular Alexa speaker boasts a sleek, smart design and is packed with everything you need to stay on top of your routines, such as alarm clocks, timers, music, weather and news.

Echo Dot 4th Gen $59.99 $44.99 Buy It

Fire TV Stick Lite (33% Off)

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. The retail giant touted a major milestone earlier this year, claiming that they sold 150 million of the streaming devices worldwide. And the popularity makes sense. At only $20, you have instant access to over 200,000 free movies and TV shows, endless entertainment through streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video and Peacock and seamless no-hands-needed Alexa controls.

Fire TV Stick Lite $29.99 $19.99 Buy It

Blink Mini (29% Off)

The Mini is a 1080 HP indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor your home day and night. And with this deal, you get the smart device for less than $25, a total steal. Connect the camera to your phone so you can instantaneous alerts whenever motion is detected, and communicate directly with people in your home through two-way audio and footage features.

Blink Mini $34.99 $24.99 Buy It

Echo Show 8 (31% Off)

It’s probably only fair that if the kids are going to get their own tablet, that the grownups should have one as well. The latest Apple Fire tablet is available at 32 or 64 GB (depending on price) and offers 12 hours of uninterrupted watching with its massive battery and over 50% more RAM than any former tablets. Think of it as a tiny computer but with a smaller screen.

Echo Show 8 $129.99 $89.99 Buy It

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series (27% Off)

There are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals this week but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080 p image. The newest smart TV also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.