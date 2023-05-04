The Weeknd Partners With Blue Bottle Coffee on ‘Samra Origins’ Product Line Named After His Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Weeknd is connecting with his Ethiopian roots in a new partnership with Blue Bottle Coffee, which released a product line today called Samra Origins, named after the artist’s mother Samra.

“Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I’m proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee,” said The Weeknd in a press release. “Growing up, I watched my mother perform Buna Tetu, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. This sensory experience helped shape my understanding of community and taught me to always honor my roots.”

The line of coffee products will officially launch on May 9, with the limited release of Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha COE #7, a single origin blend that upholds centuries of traditions originated and perfected by Ethiopian coffee farmers — in its distinct flavor profile to its processing method. It will be available to purchase for $65 exclusively on samraorigins.com.

Blue Bottle will debut the whole bean blend later this summer, with bags available for purchase online and in select Blue Bottle cafes in the U.S, where it will also be offered as a cold brew variation.

In an exclusive statement to Variety, The Weeknd added: “Samra Origins melds my passion for giving back with the love of my ancestry. Ethiopia is the birthplace of coffee and I know Samra captures that quality while punctuating the special place Ethiopia has in my story.”

