‘The Terminal List:’ How to Watch Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Online

Prime Video is delivering the star power this month with the release of the much-anticipated “The Terminal List,” starring Chris Pratt. The entire first season of the action series arrived on the streamer today and is already No. 3 in the U.S.

Based on James Carr’s best-selling novel of the same name, the revenge thriller follows a Navy SEAL lieutenant James Reece (Pratt) whose most recent mission goes awry: his entire platoon is fatally defeated and he realizes he and his team have been set up. When he returns home, he teams up with Katie Buraneck (Constance Wu), a war correspondent hoping to use the power of the press to hold the right people accountable. Jeanne Tripplehorn and Taylor Kitsch also star.

Pratt, who also serves as one of the show’s executive producers, is the perfect casting choice for the patriotic Reece, considering the actor’s prior military roles. He played a SEAL in “Zero Dark Thirty,” a former Green Beret in “The Tomorrow War,” and a Navy veteran in the “Jurassic World” franchise.

So, how can you stream “The Terminal List”? All eight episodes of the new series arrived on Amazon Prime Video at 12 a.m. PT on July 1. In order to stream the show, you’ll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. A subscription starts off at $14.99 a month, but new users can sign up for a free one-month trial here.

Once you binge through the series this weekend, you can also shop Carr’s five-part “James Reece” book series, which became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon since the show’s release.

Stream “The Terminal List” below:

