‘The Simpsons’ Debuts Playful Collection With Happy Socks

Springfield residents are no strangers to a fashion moment. Homer and Marge walked down a Balenciaga runway during the Spanish brand’s virtual runway show in 2021, while Adidas’s long-running partnership with the show has produced a handful of sneaker designs inspired by characters such as Moe and Bart.

Now, everyone’s favorite animated family dons socks and other cotton accessories in a new collection from Happy Socks, out today. The colorful lineup stars Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Krusty the Klown in a variety of playful patterns for which the Swedish accessories brand has become known. Pairs cost $18 each, with gift sets ranging in price from $32-$72.

“We are so excited to create this super fun, candy-hued collection with ‘The Simpsons,'” Happy Socks Creative Director Paula Maso said in a statement. “We are huge fans of the show and couldn’t wait to get our hands on the show’s most iconic characters and scenes to paint them with the Happy Socks’ palette and recognizable pattern shapes. The result is a bright, acidic, and sweet collection, perfect for Spring(field).”

After being renewed for Seasons 35 and 36 last month, the Fox series has maintained the record as the longest-running scripted sitcom in history. Throughout its time on air, the show has garnered 34 Emmy Awards and even an Academy Award nomination in 2012 for its theatrical short “The Longest Daycare,” which is now available to stream on Disney+.

Tapping into the pop culture zeitgest seems to be a successful strategy for Happy Socks, which has partnered with several buzzy franchises and artists since coming onto the scene in 2008. In addition to “The Simpsons,” they’ve also launched successful collaborations with The Beatles, David Bowie, Iris Apfel and “Home Alone.”

Shop the entire Happy Socks x The Simpsons collection here.