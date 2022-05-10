‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes.

The Paramount film, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, follows the brainy romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) and the “himbo” male model Alan Caprison (Tatum), who graces the cover of her books, as they get swept into a kidnapping scheme that finds them searching for a hidden treasure in the middle of a remote jungle.

After a long stretch without a classic Hollywood adventure movie, the film’s goofy plot and physical comedy proved attractive for moviegoers as the film has grossed nearly $100 million in the U.S.. Upon its premiere at SXSW, Variety film critic Peter Debruge called it a “breath of fresh air: the kind of breezy two-hour getaway that doesn’t take itself too seriously, delivering screwball banter between Bullock and Tatum — a guilty-pleasure treasure hunt.”

The cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harison, Bowen Yang and a cameo by Brad Pitt.

The film arrives May 10 on Paramount+ and then hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26. The physical release will include over 50 minutes of bonus content, including deleted scenes, a featurette about the design of Bullock’s scene-stealing sparkly pink jumpsuit, a behind-the-scenes look at Bullock and Tatum’s chemistry and a virtual tour of the film’s tropical sets.

Stream “The Lost City” on Paramount+ below:

