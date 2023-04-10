The Best Celebrity-Designed Sunglasses to Wear This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The stereotype holds true: celebrities love sunglasses. Elton John didn’t take his pink rimless sunnies off when he met the queen; Anna Wintour kept her signature black Chanel sunglasses on throughout the entire Oscars; and Victoria Beckham has almost become synonymous with the variety of square-framed glasses that she gets pictured in anytime she’s outside.

It makes perfect sense that a slew of stars have partnered up with sunglass companies to create their own signature styles. From Jimmy Fallon’s latest collaboration with Warby Parker to the slew of bold-faced names that have partnered with the Australian cult-favorite sunglass brand Quay over the years (we’re partial to these Saweetie’s gorgeous Almost Ready style) there’s no shortage of celebrity-designed sunglass brands and collaborations to shop this summer.

Here are the best sunglass lines to buy from now that the sun is out.

Warby Parker X Jimmy Fallon Flippies

Courtesy of Warby Parker

Jimmy Fallon and the eyewear brand Warby Parker are back at it with a new, innovative pair of sunglasses called Flippies. The limited-edition sunglasses, released last week, boast a rectangular shape, a slightly upturned browline, riveted end pieces and a versatile hinge construction so you can flip them over to either reveal a blue or black colorway depending on your mood. The Flippies come with non-prescription grey sun lenses that have anti-reflective coating on both sides.

Warby Parker Flippies $95 Buy Now

Tom Brady X Christopher Cloos

Courtesy of Christopher Cloos

In 2021, the sustainable Danish sunglass brand Christopher Cloos partnered with the seven-time Super Bowl champion in designing these chic, biodegradable sunglasses as part of an exclusive eyewear collection that also included blue light glasses.

Cloos x Brady Pacifica Polarized Sunglasses $170 Buy Now

Quay X Saweetie

Courtesy of Quay Australia

Saweetie’s highly anticipated partnership with Quay sold out fast after its initial release in 2021 but thankfully the most popular style, called Almost Ready, is still available at Nordstrom. The all-black sunnies have oversized square frames, molded nose pads and dark-tinted lenses. Quay’s distinguishable logo branding is printed on the arms and lens.

BUY NOW: $111 $102.70

D.L. Eyewear

Courtesy of D.L. Eyewear

Dan Levy founded his eyewear company in 2013, even before he catapulted to fame with “Schitt’s Creek,” meaning that the brand isn’t just successful because of his star power but also because of their stylish and durable selections. The Walker, which comes in a variety of unique hues, perfect for summer, are a best-seller on the site. And if you’re a die hard fan, we have a whole “Schitt’s Creek” gift guide here.

BUY NOW: $111 $135

Muse X Hilary Duff (40% Off)

Courtesy of Muse X Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff’s collaboration with the sunglass brand Muse isn’t only stylish but also allows for Rx lenses for anyone in need of a prescription. The classic rounded shape on the Anna complements a wide a range of face shapes and also comes in a variety of fun shades, such as black or pink glitter, a more classic tortoise design and a bunch of two-tonal color combos.

Muse X Hillary Duff Anna $88 $52.80 Buy Now

Millie Bobbie Brown X Vogue

Courtesy of Sunglass Hut

There’s probably no better way to ensure being stylish than buying directly from Vogue. Millie Bobby Brown, the 17 year-old “Stranger Things” star who honed her own personal style at an impressively young age, collaborated with Vogue Eyewear for a limited-edition capsule collection in April, that includes eight different frames inspired by the actress’s favorite cities. These narrow-framed glasses come in six different pastel hues.

BUY NOW: $111 $77.70

Privé Revaux X Jamie Foxx (25% Off)

Courtesy of Privé Revaux

Privé Revaux’s entire ethos is basically to make luxury celebrity sunglasses accessible. Stars Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Jeremy Piven and Dave Osokow founded the company in 2016, alongside celeb stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, to disrupt the eyewear industry. The Glide aviators, designed by Jamie Foxx, is one of the site’s top sellers. It features a rimless, gradient-colored lens and offers 100% UV protection.

Privé Revaux X Jamie Foxx The Glide $39.95 $29.95 Buy Now

Quay X Ashley Graham

Courtesy of Quay Australia

These are the types of sunglasses that you can wear every day, with any type of outfit and can probably even get away with wearing them when the sun isn’t shining just because of their effortless cool factor. Ashley Graham collaborated with Quay in March as part of their Let It Be Lit campaign in celebration of International Women’s Day. The collection also includes a few blue-light options for those that spend a lot of time on their screens.