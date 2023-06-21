‘The Bear’ Season 2: How to Watch the Hit Restaurant Dramedy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Season 2 of “The Bear” will be served shortly.

After nearly breaking the internet upon its summer 2022 premiere, “The Bear” will finally return to Hulu on Thursday, June 22. The streamer, which has exclusive rights to the FX Original through its dedicated FX Content hub, will drop all 10 episodes at once for binging galore.

The first season of “The Bear” was a surprise hit last year for Hulu, as fans fell in love with the chaotic, yet adored, chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. Season 1 ended with Carmy and his cooks finding hundreds of dollars of hidden money left over by his late brother Mikey, and they plan to reinvent The Beef eatery into the new and improved The Bear restaurant.

The series also caught fire with critics, leading White to win the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy series. It’s now considered to be a top contender heading into the 2023 Emmys season.

The upcoming season delves more into the backstories and personal lives of each of the characters, including Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie, rather than being relegated to the kitchen as in the first season.

“These storylines are impressive flexes, and winning nods to the show’s niche,” Variety TV critic Alison Herman wrote in her review. “But they also help ‘The Bear’ feel more like television, a medium that rewards cultivating a deep bench and an adaptable approach.”

Stream “The Bear” on Hulu starting June 22.

