‘The Batman’ Hits HBO Max Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Warner Bros. isn’t waiting long to make “The Batman” available for people to watch from home. The latest film in the DC franchise will become available for streaming on HBO Max as early as April 18.

The star-studded film, featuring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler, soared at the box office when it first premiered on March 4, collecting $134 million at North American theaters — a bigger opening weekend than Warner Bros. initially expected, and the most successful opening of 2022 so far.

The Matt Reeves-directed film chronicles Batman’s early years as Bruce Wayne while he begins to uncover the corruption in Gotham City and takes on the maniacal Riddler in the pursuit of justice. The cast also includes Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the supervillain known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordan.

The film will naturally cast a significantly larger net once it hits HBO Max, especially considering the amount of people that might have forgone seeing the film in theaters because of its taxing three-hour runtime. Warner Bros.’ speedy theater-to-streamer pipeline is part of their recently announced plan to keep films in movies for 45 days before putting new titles on HBO Max. However, “The Batman” is getting special treatment by hitting the streamer one day earlier than expected.

HBO Max also offers an extensive lineup of other DC Universe content, such as the animated “Harley Quinn,” series, a “Peacemaker” spin-off of James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” and the Jack Bannon-starring “Pennyworth” series.

In order to stream the new titles, you’ll have to subscribe to HBO Max for $9.99 a month. Sign up below:

BUY NOW: $9.99/Month Buy It