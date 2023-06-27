Teresa Giudice Is the Queen of Cameo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

On “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa Giudice has long endeared herself to audiences through her brash personality, lack of filter and infamous New Jersey accent (even if she, more often than not, gets her words mixed up — remember when she blew up at Jackie at Lake Georgia and said she was going to blow her “f-cking gasket” and went on to says she was “as calm and cool as a whistle”?)

But these days, Giudice’s most memorable lines might not be aired to millions on Bravo but to a select few on Cameo, where she sells personalized videos for $250 a pop. Although Giudice has been on Cameo for more than a year, joining the more than 40,000 celebrities on the platform, people on Twitter have only recently taken note of her hilarious custom videos, which all showcase her lovable authenticity — no editing team necessary.

In one video, she makes a playful dig at fellow Real Housewives cast member Caroline Manzo, who she’s feuded with since their shared time on the show (Manzo quit the franchise in 2013). “Hi Sarah, your cousin Matt knows how much you love the Jersey ladies, especially me and that clown Caroline,” she says.

In another, she gives advice to a girl named Jessica whose friend, who booked the Cameo, says she had sex with her fiance’s brother who had chlamydia. “First of all, I would go to the doctors, get medication, get myself good,” Guidice says. “And I think I would stay away from that family. I wish you all the best in life. And listen, it is what it is. Fix it and get better. And get yourself out of that situation.”

On Cameo, celebrities’ popularity often fluctuates in tandem with the zeitgeist. When “Succession” was on air, fans flocked to Brian Cox, whose personalized “Fuck You’s” ran for $700 apiece. After Ronald Gladden endeared himself to millions of viewers on “Jury Duty,” he rushed to the platform to sell videos for $50 each.

But the best Cameos are the ones like Guidice’s — separate from the external buzz, and inherently valuable in the energy they bring onto the platform. So, if you have a Housewives fan in your life that would appreciate a personalized message, then there might be no better $250 spent. And in the meantime, check out more of the Best Real Housewives merch to gift Bravo fans here.

