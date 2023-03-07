You Can Book an Airbnb Stay at Ted Lasso’s Favorite Pub

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Airbnb is offering “Ted Lasso” fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay overnight at the show’s iconic Crown & Anchor Pub — for only $13 a night. Even better, Annette Badland, who plays Mae on the Apple TV+ series, will serve guests at the London tavern.

Announced by Airbnb on Tuesday, the offer is only available for three lucky winners, who will be able to host up to four guests, each for one night on October 23-25, 2023. The online listing, which is cheekily posted by Mae herself, says: “Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off!”

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

On Tuesday, March 21, bookings will become available at 1 p.m. ET, at Airbnb.com/TedLasso. Bookings will be available on a first come, first serve basis, so you’ll want to act fast (and cross your fingers).

The “Ted Lasso” listing is part of a larger move that the online rentals marketplace has made into the entertainment world. Last month, Airbnb announced a similar opportunity to stay a night at Seth Rogen’s gorgeous Los Angeles pottery studio — for only $42 a night.

The exciting opportunity comes ahead of the series’ Season 3 premiere on March 15. Writer Brett Goldstein recently confirmed that this will be the final season of the Emmy-winning show. Watch the trailer here.

