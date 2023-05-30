Taylor Swift Wore Phoebe Bridgers’ Catbird Necklace Onstage During Eras Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift’s MetLife Stadium concerts over the weekend marked the last dates during her Eras Tour that will feature Phoebe Bridgers as an opening act. So, to bid a heartwarming farewell to her close friend and collaborator, Swift wore a dazzling piece from the singer’s Catbird jewelry collection.

After bringing Bridgers onstage to perform “Nothing New,” their from-the-vault duet, Swift signaled to her dainty necklace, made up of the Catbird x Phoebe Bridgers Give You the Moon Charm ($398) and Swimming Pool Chain ($498).

Courtesy of Catbird

“You are my hero,” Bridgers said Sunday night before they shared a sweet hug and sang the “Red-era” song together. Swift said, “Thank you for being the friend that you’ve been to me. This is really something we could’ve written in a note to each other: ‘Thank you for being a friend that I will never ever stop confiding in and trusting. I love you with everything.’ But yeah, this is the last time we’re gonna get to sing together on this tour.”

After spotting their magical moonstone necklace, Catbird was quick to restock the luxe jewelry piece on their site so that fans could have a chance at buying their own. But they noted on their Instagram that the re-release will be in limited quantities, so you’ll want to order yours fast before they sell out.

The moonstone is set in shining 14k gold, including a hidden crescent moon detail. On the back, lyrics from “Moon Song” are engraved in Bridgers’ handwriting: “I’d give you the moon”.

Bridgers first teamed up with the celebrity-loved jewelry brand in December with a Kissing Skull Friend Charm Set, inspired by her famous skeleton obsession. After selling out in less than 24 hours, Catbird and Bridgers followed up with a full collection, including the moonstone charm necklace worn by Swift. In honor of the collection, Catbird also pledged a $25,000 donation to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

