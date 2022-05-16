Susan Sarandon’s Famous ‘Simpsons’ Letterman Jacket: We Found the Best Dupes Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Susan Sarandon might have one of the best style evolutions in Hollywood. The iconic fur coat she threw on while attending the screening for “The Tin Man” in the late ’80s; her ’90s cool all-black fits while doing press for “Thelma and Louise”; her plethora of sequin-heavy red carpet looks in the early aughts — she’s gone through countless sartorial reinventions throughout her career, and her off-camera outfits have cemented their place in the cultural zeitgeist almost as much as her films.

But one piece in her wardrobe seems to have survived the constantly-changing tide of trends: this vintage “Simpsons” letterman jacket. Since her first time being pictured in the jacket in 2003, she’s worn the retro topper everywhere: appearances on “The View,” Rangers games and, most recently, while showing up to support environmental and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger when he was released from house arrest last month.

People took to social media to voice their appreciation for Sarandon’s activism, but it was the famous jacket that went viral.

Better view of the coolest jackethttps://t.co/AJwbJxybIo — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) April 26, 2022



People’s enthusiasm for the jacket makes sense. Emblazoned with “Simpsons” characters such as Bart, Homer, Marge and Apu, and even imprinted with cursive lettering of her name on the right hand corner, it’s fun, playful and full of character. And the classic Letterman silhouette never goes out of style. It helps that Sarandon has kept it dutifully lived in, the only respectful way to treat a vintage gem that one might find hidden in the racks of a random, hole-in-the-wall thrift store. However, Sarandon was most likely gifted the piece after making a voice cameo in Season 6 of “The Simpsons.”

Other stars such as Woody Harrelson and The Rock have also been spotted wearing the statement piece throughout the years, and it frequently crops up on resale sites such as StockX and Grailed. One version of the one-of-a-kind jacket is currently on sale on Etsy for only $440 — a total steal for a timeless piece that, if you’re anything like Sarandon, you’ll get a lifetime of wear out of.

Shop Sarandon’s famous “Simpsons” jacket below:

Vintage ’90s ‘The Simpsons’ Cast Jacket (20% Off)

Courtesy of Grailed

BUY NOW: $550 $440 Buy It

BUY NOW: $550 Buy It