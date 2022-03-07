This Hollywood-Loved Face Sunscreen Is on Sale for a Limited Time Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Since coming onto the scene close to 15 years ago, Supergoop can be credited, at least in part, with making sunscreen an ingrained part of people’s daily skincare routines.

And lucky for us, their most popular product is currently 20% off on Dermstore’s website for a limited time.

Because of Supergoop’s moisturizing and lightweight formulas, made specifically to be applied underneath foundation, the brand’s wide-ranging SPF products work as protective sunblock while also enhancing natural makeup looks. It’s also why Hollywood makeup artists swear by their products.

Brittany Whitefield, who works with star such Brooke Shields, Irina Shaynk and Jeremy O’ Harris, says Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen is a client favorite. The daily face sunscreen, packed with 40 SPF, is the best option for layering underneath makeup because it’s “invisible, weightless and scentless,” she says.

Whitefield also loves Supergoop because of its natural ingredients, noting that she always avoids oxybenzone, a known hormone disruptor in many sunscreens that can negatively impact ocean life. Instead, Unseen is made out of an organic oil-free formula that glides onto the skin for a velvety finish, doubling as a makeup-gripping primer.

The limited-time deal on Supergoop products is part of Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale, which is offering up to 20% off on hair, makeup and skincare items. The slew of deals cuts a swath through dozens of coveted dermatologist-approved beauty brands, such as Sunday Riley, Paula’s Choice and Für Oil.

Also on sale is Supergoop’s brand new Every Single Face Watery Lotion, which is likely to take over as the brand’s most popular product as more people get their hands on it.

