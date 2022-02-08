Host The Ultimate Super Bowl Viewing Party With These 15 Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Millions of people will be tuned into the same channel this Sunday as the Bengals and Rams face off at SoFi Stadium for the Big Game. Whichever team you’re rooting for, and whether you even follow sports in the first place, the annual sports event is a great excuse to safely gather with a few friends to watch the anticipated match-up.

But if you’ve hosted a Super Bowl viewing party before, you know how important it is to be prepped with the right activities and decor to make the day feel as spirited as possible. From a wall-mounted beer pong table and alcohol delivery services, to team merch and stadium snacks, here are 15 party essentials to buy before the weekend.

Wall Pong

You don’t have to live in a frat house to play drinking games. Nate Barr brings sophistication to the red solo cup with this innovative wall-mounted version, which saves space by taking away the need for a clunky fold-out table. Fill up each cup with your favorite beer or non-alcoholic fizzy — first to get four dunks wins!

Stadium Chip Variety Packs

Stadium chips are a must for a satisfying viewing experience — and you’ll need enough to go around. Walmart has dozens of variety pack options from tried-and-true snack brands, from Cheetos and Doritos to Funyuns and Tostitos. But you might want to celebrate Lay’s which returns to the Super Bowl screen this weekend with a Seth Rogen-helmed ad set to debut during the Big Game.

ClokoWe Mini Bluetooth Projector

When it comes to sports, the bigger the screen the better. If you (understandably) don’t want to invest in a whole T.V set just for the game, you can always go for this affordable and portable projector as a way to access wall-to-wall action big enough for everyone in the room to watch. Pair the best-selling projector with this white screen (currently 40% off) to enhance the image.

Betting Scoreboard Chart

If your crew is placing bets, this scoreboard is a must. Hang it up as decor and fill it out as the game progresses.

Goldbelly Food and Snack Delivery

If you aren’t gorging on philly cheesesteaks or nachos at SoFi Stadium this year, you can still get all the best Super Bowl eats delivered to your door with Goldbelly. Goldbelly has you set for every course of your Game Day feast this year. Meat-heavy entrees include wings platters, ribs and brisket pates, classic philly cheesesteaks and pigs in a blanket. Delicious vegetarian options include Guy Fieri’s BBQ Trash Can Nachos, Queso Fundido and dozens of pizza options. Here, check out more Super Bowl eats to get delivered.

Drizly Alcohol Delivery

If, like most people, you’re thinking of getting boozy this Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll want an easy way to get alcohol delivered to your door on a fast turnaround. Drizly offers everything from premium IPAs and Vueve Cliquot champagne to Bud Light and Smirnoff for every type of guest you’re expecting.

Inflatable Touchdown Cooler

A festive inflatable cooler is the easiest way to get into the spirit without spending tons of money. This football-themed cooler, measuring 24 x 24 inches, is big enough to fit drinks for a large group. Just dump the ice and fill it up with your go-to drinks.

Igloo Legacy 54 Qt Cooler

You can’t go wrong with a classic Igloo cooler, especially ahead of the warmer months that will have you hosting more outdoor gatherings. At 54 qts, it’s big enough to house enough beverages for a large group, all packed into a sleek vintage case. Plus, you can pick from a wide range of colors, from this Rams Yellow to a deeper Cincinnati Orange to show some spirit.

Large Green Big Egg Grill

The Super Bowl is the best excuse to invest in a better grill, especially if you’re the one hosting the viewing party this year. This acclaimed Kamado grill by Big Green Head is so beloved that it’s attracted an entire cult following of consumers called Eggheads. While it’s more expensive than traditional gas or charcoal grills, its design is wholly unique in that it’s made for maintaining low, slow-cooking temperatures, simply not possible with more traditional grills at a lower price point. So if you’re an expert griller always messing around to find the best temperature for your meats, then it’s well worth the splurge.

Traeger Grill

Traeger is known for its wide assortment of pellet grills made to cook a lot of meat at the same time, at a precise, even temperature. They’re preferred over charcoal grills because they require far less prep time — just plug it in and the pellets move from the hopper to the fire pot, where they’re heated

Game Day Football Tablecloth

Table cloths are the easiest way to fill up any room with festive spirit. Pair this football-themed covering with Rams and Bengals balloons and these best-selling Super Bowl cups to have the most impressive set-up you’ve ever had.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Signed Footballs

If you’re a true Bengals fan you won’t have to wait until the scoring touchdown to invest in these authentically autographed footballs, each signed by the Cincinnati team’s wide receiver and quarterback Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, respectively.

Joe Burrow Jersey

Rep the Bengals in Nike’s special-edition Super Bowl jerseys, outfitted with quarterback Joe Burrow’s name and number in Cincinnati orange atop a black base.

Matthew Stafford Jersey

If you’re rooting for Los Angeles this year, then you’ll want to show your spirit with this Stafford jersey, embellished with the quarterback’s lucky #9.

Rams Rumpl Puffy Blanket

Stay cozy year ’round with this blue and yellow Rams-themed blanket. With a water repellant finish, and packed with a water-resistant carrying sack and metal carabiner, it works just as well for camping trips as it does for at-home movie nights.

