The Best Game Day Eats to Order This Super Bowl Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whichever team you’re rooting for during the Big Game this year, good food is a must to get into the spirit. Aside from all the action on the screen, the best part of Super Bowl Sunday is the opportunity to indulge in some of your favorite foods, guilt-free.

From buffalo wings and nacho plates from delivery services like Goldbelly, to Los Angeles’s famous Salt and Straw ice cream for dessert, here are the best foods and snacks to get delivered for your Super Bowl feast this year.

Goldbelly

Courtesy of Goldbelly

Goldbelly has you set for every course of your Game Day feast this year. Meat-heavy entrees include wings platters, ribs and brisket pates, classic philly cheesesteaks and pigs in a blanket. Delicious vegetarian options include Guy Fieri’s BBQ Trash Can Nachos, Queso Fundido and dozens of pizza options. The best part about Goldbelly is that you can try out cult favorites from across the world thanks to their fast nationwide shipping. Try out Buffalo’s world-famous wings from Anchor Bar or indulge in Virginia’s handmade ice cream sandwiches from Nightingdale’s — wherever you live.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Blue Apron

Courtesy of Blue Apron

Blue Apron is a great meal prep service all year round but they’ve recently mastered curated dishes for special events like the Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day. Their chef-designed recipes for game day include a Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Pepper Ranch, BBQ & Smoked Gouda Burgers with Sweet Potato Wedges and Pepper Ranch, Creamy Spinach & Mushroom Flatbread with Fontina & Garlic, and Crispy Prosciutto Lettuce Cups with Sambal Mayo & Pepper Rice. Plus, Blue Apron is currently running a flash sale on their site through Feb. 7, that invites new users to get $130 off (up to 17 orders) and free shipping.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

Courtesy of Hot Little Biscuit

Take the stress out of tailgating this year with this handy and delicious meal prep kit from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. Their Super Bowl Bundle features savory sausage biscuits and their famously “easy, creamy” slow cooker Carolina Grits for a filling feast for up to 6-8 people. Plus, their site has all the tips, tricks and cooking instructions you need to bake your biscuits to perfection.

BUY NOW: $51.75 Buy It

Eastern Standard Provisions

Courtesy of Eastern Standard Provisions

No other snack gets you in the spirit quite like a soft pretzel — and better yet if you don’t have to wait in line at the stadium. This snack pack has something for every taste and appetite, including wheelhouse signature pretzels and one-timer bites paired with chili pretzel salt and their famous Three Cheese Salt ( a mix of cheddar, parmesan and blue cheese).

BUY NOW: $29.99 Buy It

GoPuff

Courtesy of GoPuff

GoPuff is the perfect option for last-minute food and snack needs if your crew grows to be bigger than expected and you don’t want to leave the game for a restock. Get your favorite snacks delivered to your door within an hour, from Boom Chicka Pop popcorn and Cheez It crackers to pretzels and candy. You can even order fresh food off their site, in addition to a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Salt and Straw

Courtesy of Salt and Straw

Top off your meal with with some of the best ice cream that L.A has to offer, available for delivery nationwide. Salt and Straw is famous for their innovative flavors such as Cowboy Coffee Grinds & Bourbon, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper and Buttermilk Pancakes, Bacon and Eggs. But you can always go with tried-and-true classics such as their Double Fold Vanilla. Honey Lavender and Chocolate Gooey Brownie.

BUY NOW: Buy It