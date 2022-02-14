The Best Rams Merch to Celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Champs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The air was thick with anticipation, excitement and tension at SoFi Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as thousands of fans crowded in the brand new Los Angeles arena to watch the Rams and Bengals face off for Super Bowl LVI. After a close first three quarters, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp finally led the home team to victory, marking the Rams’ first Super Bowl win since 1999.

If you’re a Rams fan, you’ll want to commemorate the new champs with this limited-edition merch to rep your team throughout next year’s NFL season. From a Stafford jersey to Kupp-signed footballs, here are the best Rams merch and gear to gift for yourself and others today.

Matthew Stafford Jersey

Matthew Stafford finally has his ring. A jersey representing the Rams quarterback, who led the team to victory on Sunday, is a must for any fan of the LA team but especially those who have followed the player’s long career on the field. This sleek black jersey is embellished with Stafford’s name and number 9 on the back.

Champions V-Dye T-Shirt

Have some fun with this colorful tie-dye Rams shirt, perfect to wear as an oversized tee to bed or to rep LA at your next tailgate. The special Champions edition is the perfect commemoration of the LVI game, especially for those who were lucky enough to see the winning touchdown at SoFi Stadium.

Champions Adjustable Hat

No better way to rep the winning team than with a classic adjustable hat, done up in Rams blue and embellished with yellow lettering.

Champions Gift Box

This limited-edition Champions box is packed with Fanatics’ most popular merch items, such as a Riddell Mini Helmet, an LVI framable photo, an LVI-themed Rams pin, a white football and a Highland Mint gold mint coin. Send it as a surprise gift to the Rams fan in your life or treat yourself to the deluxe box if you’re the biggest fan you know.

Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp Signed Footballs

The value of a Stafford and Kupp signature has surely gone up since yesterday’s game. The footballs, signed by the quarterback and LVI MVP, respectively, are a wise investment and make for flex-worthy decor pieces to add to any space in your home or office.

Rams Signed Helmets

Get your hands on one of the 156 hard-shelled helmets signed by some of the Rams’ most notable players. Each collectible helmet comes with a numbered, tamper-evident hologram and features hand-drawn signatures from Aaron Donald, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr.

Champions Embroidered Jacket

There’s nothing more timeless or snazzy than a letterman jacket — and even better when it reps your winning team. This durable outerwear piece is perfect for colder weather, with two front pockets, a rib-knit collar and cuffs, and cozy jersey knit lining. Colorblocked in blue and yellow, and embellished with Rams logos and Super Bowl LVI branding, it makes for a perfect commemorative piece to celebrate the LVI win.

Rams Rumpl Puffy Blanket

Stay cozy year ’round with this blue and yellow Rams-themed blanket. With a water repellant finish, and packed with a water-resistant carrying sack and metal carabiner, it works just as well for camping trips as it does for at-home movie nights.

Rams Tumbler

This tumbler marries functionality with team spirit. The Simple Modern Cruiser tumbler is made out of vacuum insulated stainless steel that keeps your beverages at an ideal temperature for hours. This best-selling Super Bowl edition features Rams colors and detailing but you can take your pick from a wide range of NFL teams to rep with the premium tumblers, such as the Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

LA Rams Champions Lighter

Whether you’re using this Zippo to light up a candle or cigar, add some edge with this LVI lighter featuring the team’s famous horned mascot and Champions branding.

