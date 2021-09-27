Travel to the Upside Down in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Immersive Experience

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The next season of “Stranger Things” won’t hit Netflix until 2022 but you can still travel to the Upside Down with a new immersive experience inspired by the most iconic locations in Hawkins.

Netflix and the event production company Fever have teamed up for the “Stranger Things Experience,” where visitors can take part in an escape room-style game inspired by the hit sci-fi series. The experience follows last year’s popular drive-in theme park in Los Angeles, where buildings were transformed into recognizable sets such as Starcourt Mall and the Russian Lab.

This time around, participants will enter a “parallel universe where they will have to run the gauntlet of the terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town,” according to a press release. Once free from the Upside Down, visitors can explore the show’s other locations, such as the Palace Arcade and the famous Scoops Ahoy.

The experience, which will take place in two flagship locations in San Francisco and New York, won’t kick off until May 2022, but tickets went on sale in July and are already selling fast. Tickets start at $74 apiece, with the option of buying VIP access, which comes with a complimentary drink, a special “Stranger Things” gift and front-of-the-line treatment.

The immersive event is part of a long promotional campaign for the Netflix show, which began with an explosive trailer in May, followed by a trail of intriguing sneak peeks. While we wait for Season 4 to drop, though, you’ll want to get your hands on these tickets before they sell out.

And if “Stranger Things” isn’t your binge of choice, you can always attend the “Bridgerton Queen’s Ball” and “Army of the Dead” VR Experience.

BUY NOW: $74 Buy It