Storm Reid Shares the Top College Essentials That Get Her Through the Day as a Working Student

From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety‘s series “Ask an Insider” asks top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work … and for play. In this installment, “Euphoria” star Storm Reid shares the products she used every day as a freshman at the University of Southern California.

Storm Reid is far from your typical college student. Anyone who wasn’t already familiar with the 19-year-old actor is sure to be well-acquainted now thanks to her scene-stealing supporting role in “Euphoria,” whose second season broke viewership records at HBO Max this past January. She’s now set to star in and produce the Paramount Pictures’ feature “Becoming Noble” and has an upcoming role in HBO’s highly-anticipated series “The Last of Us.”

After a packed schedule of filming and rehearsals — a day that she says can begin as early as 6 a.m. if she manages to fit in a workout before her classes — Reid makes her way back to her dorm room at USC, which she shares with roommate Natalia Bryant.

“The fact that I have been able to find a bit of normalcy with also trying to continue to be an actress, producer and businesswoman is something that I’m super grateful for,” Reid tells Variety. “I’ve met so many incredible people from different walks of life and made so many friends and had so many new experiences. Just to be able to go to a college football game and rep my school and cheer and do all the things that teenagers typically do in this time in their lives, I just feel really grateful to be able to experience both sides of what I love.”

Naturally, it can be hard to find time for herself while trying to maintain her grades, social life and a multi-hyphenate career within Hollywood. This balance is something she focused on in her recent partnership with Amazon for their Off to College collection, “Dorm Roomz,” for which she curated a bunch of her must-have essentials for school that includes, among other things, a jade roller and Beats noise-cancelling headphones.

“I really prioritize my ‘me’ time,” she says.

Check out more of Reid’s must-have college essentials below:

Sleeplux Inflatable Air Mattress

“Natalia and I found ourselves always hosting what we would call family dinners, or just like game nights or having friends over to study. But that would turn into people falling asleep on the couch or wanting to stay over for the weekend. So we invested in an air mattress that we would leave in the living room. We ended up really just loving it, whether people were spending the night or not. I think it just made a jumbo couch basically. So we kept the air mattress in our living room and we put nice sheets and blankets and throw pillows on the air mattress to make it still look like it just wasn’t a mattress in the middle of the floor. So that was really one of our essentials that we really enjoyed and something that we are always talking about to this day.”

Mighty Patch Micropoint for Blemishes

“Skincare is also, oddly, a big part of my college experience because I need to make sure that I’m always glowing even though I’m probably in sweats four days out of the week. But I want to at least make sure that my skin is on point. My first year, there was always stress or hormonal breakouts, and there was access to a lot of Insomnia Cookies that I think contributed to some of my breakouts as well so I made sure that I kept the Mighty Patches on me. And then I also — and Natalia and I share this in common — we were into Jade rolling just to make sure that our skin care was on point.”

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (27% Off)

“I’m a big music lover so I have the Beats wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for when I study or go to the gym. Or even when I’m not able to sleep and I want to be in the living room listening to music, I have my Beats.”

Anker Portable Charger

“I also make sure I have portable chargers, because as you’re running around campus and you wake up really early in the morning and you don’t get back into your apartment or your dorm until the evening time, your phone typically dies. So I have the Anker portable charger.”

New Balance Fresh Foam Sneakers

“All New Balance products I love and I’m obsessed with, but their Foam Runner shoes are so, so great. I try to start every workout with cardio so those really help me with my running. And then, of course, just having a normal typical water bottle on me, just a baby blue water bottle by my side for my workout is essential as well.”

