Stevie Nicks Announces Vinyl Box Set Limited to 3,000 Copies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Steve Nicks’ solo music is finally getting the celebration it deserves with a brand new boxed set that compiles the Grammy-winning artist’s eight studio albums and a new rarities album.
The 16xLP collection, due out July 28 via Rhino, includes vinyl debuts of “Street Angel,” “Trouble in Shangri-La” and “In Your Dreams” — limited to 3,000 copies. The gargantuan boxed set also boasts remastered versions “Rock a Little” and “The Other Side of the Mirror,” in addition to the 3-LP “Rarities” collection, a compilation of hard-to-find tracks that have never had a proper release.
The complete boxed set is currently available to pre-order exclusively on rhino.com for $299.98, while a 10xCD set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $99.98.
Nicks’ announcement comes amidst a busy touring season, which includes dozens of solo arena tour dates on top of stadium gigs with Billy Joel. The tour marks the singer’s first time on the road since the death of Christine McVie, her longtime friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate. Tickets are still available here.
Check out the full list tracklist for “Complete Studio Albums & Rarities” below:
Bella Donna
The Wild Heart
Rock a Little
The Other Side of the Mirror
Street Angel
Trouble in Shangri-La
In Your Dreams
24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault
Rarities
Side 1
01. Blue Lamp
02. Sleeping Angel
03. Garbo
04. Violet and Blue
Side 2
01. One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star
02. Battle of the Dragon
03. Real Tears
04. Sometimes It’s a Bitch
Side 3
01. Love’s a Hard Game to Play
02. Desert Angel
03. Mirror, Mirror
04. Inspiration
Side 4
01. Thousand Days
02. God’s Garden
03. Somebody Stand By Me
Side 5
01. Free Fallin’
02. Reconsider Me
03. If You Ever Did Believe
04. Crystal
Side 6
01. Touched by an Angel
02. Not Fade Away
03. My Heart
04. For What It’s Worth