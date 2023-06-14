Stevie Nicks Announces Vinyl Box Set Limited to 3,000 Copies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Steve Nicks’ solo music is finally getting the celebration it deserves with a brand new boxed set that compiles the Grammy-winning artist’s eight studio albums and a new rarities album.

The 16xLP collection, due out July 28 via Rhino, includes vinyl debuts of “Street Angel,” “Trouble in Shangri-La” and “In Your Dreams” — limited to 3,000 copies. The gargantuan boxed set also boasts remastered versions “Rock a Little” and “The Other Side of the Mirror,” in addition to the 3-LP “Rarities” collection, a compilation of hard-to-find tracks that have never had a proper release.

The complete boxed set is currently available to pre-order exclusively on rhino.com for $299.98, while a 10xCD set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $99.98.

Nicks’ announcement comes amidst a busy touring season, which includes dozens of solo arena tour dates on top of stadium gigs with Billy Joel. The tour marks the singer’s first time on the road since the death of Christine McVie, her longtime friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate. Tickets are still available here.

Check out the full list tracklist for “Complete Studio Albums & Rarities” below:

Bella Donna

The Wild Heart

Rock a Little

The Other Side of the Mirror

Street Angel

Trouble in Shangri-La

In Your Dreams

24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

Rarities

Side 1

01. Blue Lamp

02. Sleeping Angel

03. Garbo

04. Violet and Blue

Side 2

01. One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star

02. Battle of the Dragon

03. Real Tears

04. Sometimes It’s a Bitch

Side 3

01. Love’s a Hard Game to Play

02. Desert Angel

03. Mirror, Mirror

04. Inspiration

Side 4

01. Thousand Days

02. God’s Garden

03. Somebody Stand By Me

Side 5

01. Free Fallin’

02. Reconsider Me

03. If You Ever Did Believe

04. Crystal

Side 6

01. Touched by an Angel

02. Not Fade Away

03. My Heart

04. For What It’s Worth