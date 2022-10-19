32 Unique, Galactic Gifts for ‘Star Wars’ Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Star Wars” is good about keeping the content churning for fans: the franchise was most recently given the anime treatment with “Visions” last year, season three of “The Mandalorian” will likely arrive on Disney Plus this February and dozens of other TV offshoots are in the works.

All the “Star Wars” content also means that there’s always new galactic-themed merch and gadgets to gift the biggest fans in your life. Below are 32 of the most unique, fun and nerdy (in the best way possibe) “Star Wars” goods to gift this year.

Star Wars Gift Set

Stationary gets a lot more fun with this Star Wars gift set, which comes with a sticky notepad, ballpoint pen, productivity notebook and desk organizer — all featuring intergalactic designs and illustrations inspired by the franchise.

Star Wars: The High Republic

In this bestselling Star Wars book series, Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland travel back to the High Republic 150 years before the storytelling of Phase 1.

Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

The most updated electronic helmet features a realistically detailed interior and exterior, with a deco series-inspired design, and iconic ventilation sounds.

Galactic Pals Wookie Plush

Make some new friends in the galaxy with these adorable wookie plushes, 11-inch tall dolls that come wrapped in their own individual satchels so kids can carry them around anywhere they go.

The Razor Crest Lego Set

Measuring over 28 inches, this “Mandalorian”-inspired Razor Crest, which released earlier this month, includes huge engines that lift off for easing viewing, a detailed interior, a removable cockpit that allows access to the sleeping quarters. Plus, the 6,187-piece set has side hatches and a cargo compartment with a weapons cabinet, a mini-figure sized freezing chamber and a detachable escape pod.Check out more pop-culture inspired Lego sets here.

Funko Pop Advent Calendar

Count down to Christmas with Jedi and Sith. In each of the 24 doors, you’ll find a Funko Pocket Pop featuring the Star Wars characters in their Winter finest. Check out more entertainment advent calendars here.

Dark Side Ply Snowboard

Snowboard in galactic style with this brand new collaboration between “Star Wars” and DC Snowboarding. The limited-edition capsule includes this Side Ply Snowboard, done up with vintage artwork from the original trilogy.

Mug With Darth Vader Lid

This mug features artwork of all your favorite “Star Wars” characters such as C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Han Solo and Princess Laila, in addition to a cheeky Darth Vader peeking out of the lid.

Jedi Chalenges AR Headset

The closest you’ll ever get to a true lightsaber battle is with this immersive AR headset, which transports you to the outer-rim planet of Batuu as you take on menacing villains from the dark side. Face off in 1-on-1 battles, defeat waves of enemy troops and train your mind in games of intense concentration and strategy, as first seen in the episode “A New Hope.”

‘Star Wars Art’ by Ralph McQuarrie (47% Off)

The most famous artist in the history of “Star Wars,” Ralph McQuarrie worked hand in hand with George Lucas in creating the saga’s distinct visual aesthetic, in addition to designing iconic characters such as Darth Vader and R2-D2. This comprehensive compendium is the most definitive collection of the artist’s work for “Star Wars,” including hundreds of never-before-seen illustrations and dozens of unpublished interviews.

Mandalorian Polaroid Camera (14% Off)

Inspired by the powerful beskar steel from the “Star Wars” galaxy, the “Mandalorian”-inspired instant camera has the same interface as the traditional Polaroid Now, including an autofocus 2-lens system, built-in double exposure and a self-timer. Pair it with the Yoda-designed i-Type film to get the full, intergalactic effect. Check out more pop-culture Polaroid collaborations to gift this year.

‘In a Galaxy Far, Far Away: A History from the Pages of the New York Times’

Old media and “Star Wars” fans alike will appreciate this innovative booklet, packed with the famed newspaper’s coverage starting four years before the first film was released. From full color ads for the franchise, interviews with its makers and stars and reports on the development of all the films, leatherette covered book is an informative and thoroughly entertaining coffee table book. Here, check out more coffee table books for film and TV lovers.

Death Star Circo Wood Cheese Board With Tool

Your charcuterie platter becomes a lot cooler with this wooden set designed to the likeness of the “Star Wars” Death Star. The set comes with four assorted full-tang cheese tools and more than 81 inches of surface for cutting and serving.

‘Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook’

Join renowned intergalactic chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs in this collection of some of the best cuisine from Black Spire Outpost. The unique volume features seventy recipes inspired by the “Star Wars” universe, such as Braised Shaak Roast, Nerf Kababs and Mustafarian Lava Buns. Check out more cookbooks inspired by TV shows and movies here.

Star Wars Darth Vader Device Holder

Hold your tech with the force using this sleek Darth Vader gadget, perfect for keeping track of remotes and game controllers. Plus, it comes with a six-foot USB cable for convenient charging capabilities.

‘Star Wars’ Corkcicle Tumbler

Corkcicle’s luxury water bottlers are given the “Star Wars” treatment in this limited-edition collection, which features six sleek designs inspired by the intergalactic saga. Choose between the canteen, tumbler or stemless bottle depending on your drinking needs, each featuring a screw-on cap, stay-put silicone bottom and signature flat sides.

‘Star Wars’ Enso Silicone Rings

Enso’s “Star Wars” collection is one of their best ring sets yet. The box comes with six rings, each designed with different iconic characters such as Yoda and Darth Vader.

Lightsaber Electric Salt and Pepper Mill Grinder

Any “Star Wars”-loving chef will appreciate this adorable salt and pepper set, designed to look like the power-wielding lightsabers. The high-tech pieces grind pepper and salt with the touch of a button, using batteries to light up while dispensing your flavoring.

Baby Yoda Wrap

Wanna make “the child” from “The Mandalorian” even cuter? Add a human baby! This cozy hooded towel woven from cotton transforms bath time into an adorable, outer rim adventure. More “Mandalorian”-specific goodies can be found here, and more kids gifts here.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

For true collectors, this is it: the entire “Star Wars” saga in one box set. Follow the series from “Star Wars: A New Hope” all the way to “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” (the order in which you choose to watch these films is entirely up to you). The set includes every episodic film in 4K Ultra HD/Blu-Ray and digital copies from the Skywalker saga (“Episode I” through “Episode IX”). This excludes the standalone movies (“Solo” and “Rogue One” are not included). Included with each film is a bonus disc that features behind-the-scenes looks, deleted scenes, trailers, interviews and the “Skywalker Saga” documentary. The set also includes an art book, digital codes for each film and a letter from Mark Hamill.

Jedi Training Heliballs

The closest we’ll get to actual training heliballs is this Hammacher Schlemmer motorized whirligig. The floating training ball has motion sensors that can detect where you are and reacts to your movements (but it can also can be controlled with a remote). The most impressive part of this creation is the fire button that emits an LED beam with sound effects straight from “A New Hope.”

Death Star Herb Grinder (11% Off)

The classic Death Star design is imprinted on this three-part grinder, crafted with stainless steel teeth and a cover magnet to ensure your herbs and spices stay fresher longer.

‘Star Wars’ Pinball Machine ($150 Off)

Instead of t-shirts and posters, what about a vintage-inspired pinball machine? Covered in the art from comic book artist Randy Martinez (an official artist of Lucasfilm), this is a piece of fandom that everyone can share. The classic game has the traditional flippers and bumpers, three stand-up targets and five drop targets, as well as custom “Star Wars”-themed elements including a toy Death Star and a molded TIE Fighter.

Monopoly: ‘Star Wars’ Edition

The classic buying and selling game gets an intergalactic update with this “Star Wars”-themed board. This officially licensed product swaps hotels for iconic “Star Wars” locations, like Hoth, Tatooine and Kashyyyk. The set includes four ship tokens, 64 property markers, 16 Chance cards and one money pack. Players can also use “the Force” to broker deals to collect extra money. The specially designed box folds up into a handy carrying case, ready for you to take to your next holiday party.

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge

Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Oculus

Did the pandemic halt your plans to visit Disneyland or Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge? Have faith young padawan, all you need is the Oculus Quest 2 paired with the “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” experience, and you’ll be inside the galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your home. The brand new Oculus platform will be dropping this holiday season and due to the lower storage capabilities, Oculus has dropped the price down considerably.

“Galaxy’s Edge” takes players to planet Batuu so they can explore the cantina, the outer lands and even run into some familiar faces. You’ll join classic characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (voiced by the original “Star Wars” actor Anthony Daniels) to fight off Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson) and even the odd flying creature. Additional characters you’ll interact with include Seezelslak (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) and Jedi Master Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz). Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment experience “Galaxy’s Edge” is currently available on the Oculus Quest platform priced at $24.99.

Death Star Popcorn Popper (17% Off)

That’s no moon, it’s a popcorn maker! This popcorn-making Death Star uses hot air (no oil) to deliver a freshly popped snack. The machine has a 98% popping rate, so there shouldn’t be that many leftover kernels. The metal top doubles as a bowl.

Corelle Disney ‘Star Wars’ Doodle Plates (25% Off)

A cute and classy way to show everyone that the Force is strong in your interior design. Corelle classic plates are both microwave and dishwasher safe and promises you won’t have to worry about chips or scratches.

Star Wars Etched Glasses

Sip in imperial style with these galactic cocktail glasses, etched one side with Darth Vader’s mask. The pair comes with sculptural slow-melting silicone molds for Darth Vader-shaped ice cubes.

Star Wars: Han Solo in Carbonite Silicone Ice Tray

Optical Illusion Color-Changing Side Table Lights

Let your light shine through the dark side with this 3-D effect table lamp. The flat acrylic plate creates a hologram-like image, while you can switch between seven color settings and two different lighting modes. Plug it into a USB charger to keep it powered (no bulbs or batteries needed). This lamp makes a great addition to your desk, bedside table, living room table or bookshelf. Choose from four different “Star Wars” character plates, including Baby Yoda, Darth Vader, Millennium Falcon and R2-D2.

‘The World According to Star Wars’ (20% Off)

It may take place in a galaxy far, far away, but there are a lot of lessons we can glean from “Star Wars” in our everyday lives as well. This “New York Times” best-seller explores topics like family, rebellion and redemption, as it pertains to the hit film franchise, and our current society. It also touches on themes of power and political dynamics, using “Star Wars” to illustrate why some people are born to succeed — while others are set up to fail. A surprisingly stimulating read, “The World According to Star Wars” will help you see one of the most popular stories of all time in a whole new way.

‘Star Wars:’ The Visual Encyclopedia

One of the best-selling movie compendiums available, this book is your ultimate visual guide into the characters, vehicles, weapons, planets and more from the entire “Star Wars” universe. More than 2500 images are featured, alongside obscure facts, timelines, and a breakdown of everything from galactic politics to inter-planetary relationships. A great addition to any fan’s bookshelf. For more book suggestions check out our coffee table book gift guide.

