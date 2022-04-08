New ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Director’s Edition Drops in 4K on Paramount Plus

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Start Trek: The Motion Picture,” the seminal first film of the franchise that first premiered in 1979, is finally available to stream on Paramount Plus. The remastered 4K version has been given a special effects makeover and includes a new “Directors Edition.”

This isn’t the first time the sci-fi film has been re-released with updates. Director Robert Wise revisited the film in 2001, releasing a fine edit with enhanced visuals on DVD. Now, 10 years later, following Wise’s death in 2005, a new team including producer David C. Fein and preservationist Mike Matessino have assembled to recreate the film in Ultra HD for the first time ever. It also offers Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to have completed the film in 4K,” said Fein in a statement. “Paramount offered unprecedented access to the original elements and exceptional support and the results are stunning. Utilizing the latest discoveries and innovations of modern film production, The Director’s Edition delivers so much more today than was previously possible.”

The three-time Oscar winning film stars William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in addition to fellow cast members from the original series as they return to the Starship Enterprise to intercept an alien spacecraft headed towards Earth. The film became the fourth top-grossing films of the year upon its release, successfully launching the “Star Trek” franchise to the big screen.

The Director’s Edition in 4K is currently available to stream on Paramount Plus, and will arrive on Blu-ray in September.

