‘Trek the Halls’: ‘Star Trek’ Characters Celebrate Christmas in This Perfect Holiday Gift

The intergalactic crew members of the Federation wear ugly Christmas sweaters and drink champagne in the pages of this illustrated holiday book, the perfect gift for any “Star Trek” fan in your life.

“Trek the Halls,” a parody of the famous Christmas carol, features characters from across the “Star Trek” universe, spanning from “The Original Series” and “The Next Generation” to “Enterprise” and “Discovery.” Written by Rob Pearlman and illustrated by Luke Flowers, each page features fun Easter egg-filled scenes that hint at some of the most memorable storylines from the franchise — spot nods to Gorn, Guinan, Grudge and more. The book doesn’t officially release until Oct. 11 but it’s already available to pre-order on Amazon.

One page that Variety was given to share exclusively, sees the crew having a booze-filled celebration in 10 Forward:

“See the crew meet in 10 Forward, raising glasses to the holiday, drinking grapes from Picard’s cháteau. Guinan saved them for a special day. Worf drinks bloodwine, Data nothing. Troi counsels Reg, ‘Don’t be afraid.’ Will pulls out the seat beside her — why’s he always sitting down that way?”

Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company

“Trek the Halls” is the most recent pop-culture book written by Pearlman, whose TV and film-inspired picture books include bestsellers such as “Life Is Better With Friends (Official Friends Picture Book),” “Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President!” and “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary.”

