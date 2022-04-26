Stagecoach 2022: How to Buy Last-Minute Tickets to the Country Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not too late to score tickets to Stagecoach, which returns to the famed Empire Polo Grounds this weekend after being cancelled for the past two years. Better yet, tickets are going for as low as $327 on resale sites such as Vivid Seats and Stubhub right now, even more affordable than their original listing price.

The three-day music festival, largely considered Goldenvoice’s “country” counterpart to Coachella, will take place April 29-May 1. This year’s fest is headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs. The jam-packed lineup also includes Maren Morris, Midland, Brandi Carlile, Jordan Davis, Breland, Lee Brice, Margo Price, Brothers Osbourne, Colter Wall, Shenandoah, Laci Kaye Booth, The Black Crowes, and dozens more.

While resale sites usually sell tickets at marked up prices, the same doesn’t tend to be the case with weekend events like Coachella and Stagecoach, likely because festival-goers prefer to have their tickets secured weeks or months in advance. But people who live in the area, or are prone to spontaneity, can easily buy last-minute tickets without shelling out the big bucks.

How to Buy 2022 Stagecoach Tickets

Single-day passes ($250) three-day passes ($327) and VIP Coral Reserve Passes ($597) are all available on resale sites Vivid Seats, Stubhub and Seatgeek. Tickets are also available on Stagecoach’s proper website but are still listed at their original $399 listing price so you’ll likely save money by opting for a resale site, which will still have tickets available up until Friday when the fest kicks off.

BUY NOW: $250-327 Buy It

How to Watch 2022 Stagecoach Online

There are also a number of ways to stream Stagecoach’s performances live from home if you can’t go to the festival in person. Stagecoach’s Youtube Channel will livestream the festival beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday. You can also tune into the music on SiriusXM, which will broadcast sets live from the main stage throughout the weekend.