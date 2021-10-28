Your Favorite ‘Squid Game’ Characters Just Became Funko Pop Figures

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The writer-director of Netflix’s “Squid Game” has cited the show’s easily relatable characters as one of the main elements that helped the ultra-popular series succeed abroad. And now, some of the most beloved characters from the first season have been constructed as Funko Pop! vinyl figures.

The new drop, which is available for pre-order and is set to release March 22, includes the following characters: Abdul Ali (Player 199), Seong Gi-Hun (Player 456), Oh Il-Nam (Player 001), Sae-byeok (Player 067), an unknown Squid Game masked worker and Cho Sang-Woo (Player 218).

Each miniaturized figure in the Funko set dons the classic green tracksuits worn in the show, including references and props alluding to major plot lines in the story, such as Abdul Ali’s bag of “marbles” and Seong Gi-Hun’s tin of dalgona candy. Each vinyl figure stands 3-4 inches tall, and costs $10.99 individually and $65.99 for a complete pack of six.

The hit Netflix series, which quickly became the streamer’s most-watched show to date since releasing last month, follows a group of financially-compromised individuals who compete in a deadly series of games for a life-changing cash prize, a storyline that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said is an allegory for modern capitalist society. It’s the first K-drama to rate as Netflix’s top show in the U.S., and is an example of the streamer’s ongoing operation for more global content. Considering its success, talks of a second season have been speculated but not yet confirmed.

