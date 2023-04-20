Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ Movies and ‘Venom’ Coming to Disney+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of Sony’s Marvel movies, including six “Spider-Man” films and the 2018 film “Venom,” will find a new home on Disney+. The films will web sling their way onto the streamer over the next month, finally letting fans watch their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tobey Maguire’s trilogy of “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3” and Andrew Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” will arrive on Disney+ on April 21, while Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Tom Hardy’s “Venom” will debut on May 12.

The films’ streaming shuffle has been expected since the massive deal between Sony and Disney in 2021, which kicked into gear the move to bring Sony’s “Spider-Man” films and other Marvel properties to Disney+. As part of the licensing pact, it was agreed that Sony titles would run across Disney’s array of streaming and linear platforms, including Disney+ but also Hulu, FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channels and Freeform.

Since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will remain on Hulu for the time being, “Venom” is the most recent film in the “Spider-Man” franchise that will be available to stream on Disney+. In the 2018 film, Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, who becomes a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers — transforming him into Venom, one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous foes.

Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.

Stream all of Sony’s “Spider-Man” movies on Disney+:

