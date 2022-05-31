‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’: How to Watch the New Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new “South Park” special arrives on Paramount+ this Wednesday.

“The Streaming Wars,” which drops on June 1 at 12 a.m. PT, is the third installment of 14 television movies that “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have in the works as part of a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS. The agreement, which the duo signed last year, also promises six new seasons of “South Park” to air on Comedy Central through 2027.

In a departure from the first two specials, titled “Post COVID” and “Post COVID: COVID Returns,” which were released in the throes of the pandemic, “The Streaming Wars” makes a welcome return to the comedy series’ more typical antics without overt references to COVID-19.

Instead, the premise of the episode focuses on the classic feud between Eric Cartman and his mother. An official summary of the episode reads: “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.”

In a 30-second teaser that Paramount+ posted to Youtube last week, it seems that the disagreement leads Eric’s mom, Liane Cartman, to punish her son by cancelling her subscriptions to all of the best streaming services.

In order to watch the movie event, you’ll have to subscribe to Paramount+, which has exclusive rights to the 14 “South Park” films. A regular ad-supported subscription costs $4.99 a month, while an ad-free plan comes out to $9.99 a month. Plus, new users can try out a 7-day free trial and a student discount brings down the price by 25%.

Stream “The Streaming Wars” below:

