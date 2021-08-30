These Top-Selling Bose and Sony Soundbars Are $100 Off Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the most important aspects of any home theater is a premium sound system, one that allows for an immersive auditory experience for any show or movie you decide to binge from the living room couch.

And if you were looking to upgrade your at-home viewing experience, now is the time to make the splurge: top-selling soundbars from Bose and Sony are $100 off right now. A refurbished version of the Bose 700, which might be one of the most popular soundbars on the market, is currently $699, down from its usual $799 price tag. But if you aren’t looking for too steep of a buy, the Bose 500 also does the job, down to $439 right now, while Amazon’s best-selling soundbar from Sony is also $100 off.

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 – Refurbished

The Bose 700 is one of the best speakers in the audio equipment company’s lineup, impressing reviewers and average users alike since it dropped in 2019. Aside from a sleek and minimalistic design, the smart speaker has a built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for easy hands-free control. Most importantly, it boasts stellar audio performance, using PhaseGuide technology for a wide range and ADAPTiQ for a balanced and lively signature.

Bose Soundbar 500 – Refurbished

The Bose 500 is one of the most popular Bose sound systems and has been hard to snag since it was discontinued a few years ago. Thus, this refurbished version isn’t only a deal but might be one of the last times it’ll be on sale…ever. Like the 700, it has a distinctly slim look and is packed with smart features such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Despite its small size, it features a traditional bass-heavy Bose sound, and can blast up to 90 decibels for a volume that can fill up a fairy large room.

Sony HT-G700

Sony’s G700 is the closest you can get to Atmos effects without the high price that comes with the impressive technology — especially now that it’s more than $100 off. It’s a soundbar and subwoofer combo, promising surround-sound through its wireless base. Its audio processing is another one of its headlining features, using a Vertical Surround Engine for a wide range of pre-sets such as Cinema and Music modes.

