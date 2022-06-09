The Top-Rated Sonos Roam Portable Speaker Is Cheaper Than It’s Ever Been Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sonos disrupted the portable speaker game when it came onto the scene last year. The premium home sound system company has long been known for creating unrivaled audio equipment but until last year they hadn’t yet mastered a speaker that was small enough to throw in a tote bag or bring to the beach.

But Sonos devotees knew that when the time came, their portable speaker would outshine the rest. And they weren’t wrong. The top-rated Sonos Roam packs crisp audio quality into a diminutive frame — and it’s now 20% off for a limited time. Sonos is known for their hefty price tags so when you get the chance to hop on one of their infrequent deals, it’s always a good idea.

The Roam not only boasts Sonos-grade audio but also versatile streaming capabilities and advanced customizable options that leave absolutely nothing to want for. Once you connect with the Sonos app, you can stream music on Bluetooth, WiFi or Airplay, which means you can find a way to get on aux whether you’re on the road or in your living room. Its WiFi capabilities are particularly helpful for those looking to plug in at home. Using the Roam’s on-board mic, you can call up Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa to control your music without moving an inch.

True audiophiles will particularly appreciate the speaker’s high-tech bells and whistles. Sonos’ signature Auto Trueplay allows you to adjust the EQ to the specific acoustics of any room from which you’re playing, and their new “Sound Swap” feature lets you to send and pull music between any of your Sonos speakers at the touch of a button.

Whether you’re a Sonos devotee looking to round out your at-home sound system or you’re simply in the market for a high-quality portable speaker to lug around this summer, you won’t be disappointed with the Sonos Roam.

Sonos Roam (20% Off)

Courtesy of Sonos