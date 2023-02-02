The Hollywood-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is Having a Huge Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You may have seen Solawave’s miracle skincare wand on TikTok. Or heard about it on a recent red carpet, where celebrities from Jennifer Coolidge to Sydney Sweeney have credited their glowing skin to the brand’s clinically-proven red light therapy.

And if you haven’t heard of Solawave, here’s your introduction. The only thing you need to know is that, unlike most celebrity-shilled brands and TikTok viral products, this stuff actually really, really works. Best of all, they’re having a limited-time Valentine’s Day offer right now that includes a FREE Blue Light Wand (worth $139) with the purchase of a Red Light Wand.

So, what is Solawave? And what do their products do? The Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy is their most popular tool, promising an at-home facial through four powerful skincare technologies. First, microcurrents stimulate the muscles and deeper layers of skin, helping top reduce signs of aging, coupled with a gentle massage that decreases puffiness and dark circles. The entire time, the wand emits red light that’s clinically proven to rejuvenate the skin, and therapeutic warmth helps increase the absorption of skincare products, reduces redness and supports glowing skin.

Use the wand three times a week for 5 minute increments and within two weeks you’re guaranteed to see an impressive difference. It’s become a staple for dozens of celebrity makeup artists, many of whom have dubbed it the “magic wand” and love using it on clients before big events.

“I’ve been using it religiously for maybe a year now,” celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley, told Variety last year. “I like the way that it shrinks the pores and really gives the skin an additional contour, especially in the concaves of the cheekbones and underneath. That really helps when you put foundation on top, the skin is already highlighted and moisturized and it just makes for easy application.”

Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

