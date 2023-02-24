Sofia Coppola’s Dreamiest Films Are Celebrated in New Uniqlo T-Shirt Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Coppola fans can celebrate the cult-favorite director’s dreamiest films in a new t-shirt collection with Uniqlo, out March 6.

The collection is in honor of the 25th anniversary of Coppola’s directorial debut with 1999’s “The Virgin Suicides.” The coming-of-age drama marked the director’s first of many collaborations with Kristen Dunst and introduced the world to Coppola’s unique focus on teen malaise and complex female characters that have become central to her subsequent work.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

Each of the five t-shirts (and one tote bag) are designed with film stills, campaign imagery or lines from some of her most popular films, such as “Somewhere,” “Lost in Translation,” “The Virgin Suicides” and “The Bling Ring.” One white tee features the famous film poster from “Marie Antoinette” overlaid with the words “It’s not too much, is it?” Another shirt is printed with a film still from “Somewhere,” featuring the famed Château Marmont landscape and Jonny’s line “I’m sorry, what was the question?”

“I am so happy to have this project celebrating my work and hope people will enjoy the t-shirts as a token of the films that are so much a part of my life,” Coppola said in a statement. “They are a great reminder of the collaborators I worked with and the creative experience we shared. I like to wear t-shirts of artists and musicians who I love, and in the same way wish for them to mean something to someone who likes my work. I always like how a T-shirt can connect you to other people who like the same thing you do.”

The collection comes ahead of Coppola’s anticipated new project with A24, titled “Priscilla.” Based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me,” the film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown,” “Bad Times at the El Royale”) as Presley and Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria,” “Saltburn”) as Elvis. Coppola will shoot in Toronto this fall.

Shop Uniqlo’s Sofia Coppola’s collection starting March 6 on Uniqlo’s website.