‘Smallville’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Complete Blu-Ray Collection

“Smallville” is one of the most beloved TV shows in history, and now fans can continue binge-watching all 10 seasons with the newly released Blu-ray collection.

The 42-disc set dropped on Oct. 19 in celebration of the CW show’s 20th anniversary, and it’s currently 15% off. The show, which stars Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum, was the first of its kind when it debuted in 2001, following a young Clark Kent as he comes to grips with his emerging powers as Superman. By the end of the show’s run in 2010, Welling’s Clark Kent graduates from a Kansas high school before teaming up with other well-known DC superheroes Green Arrow and Aquaman.

It eventually paved the way for the entire “Arrowverse,” CW’s ultra-popular franchise that centered around interconnected DC superheroes, including shows such as “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” among others. Now, “Smallville” can also be credited with creating the blueprint for today’s influx of ultra-popular prequel series from Marvel, such as “WandaVision” and “Loki.”

The box set contains all 218 episodes, in addition to two digital copies featuring bonus features and season extras. Special additions include the three-part “Making of a Milestone” (which covers in detail the making of the 100th episode “The Reckoning), footage of the 2004 Paleyfest event of the show, “A Decade of Comic-Con” with clips from the San Diego convention, the 2006 “Aquaman” spin-off pilot starring Justin Hartley and the 1961 “Adventures of Superboy” pilot and much more.

