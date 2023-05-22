This Limited-Time Sling TV Deal Gets You Free Access to a Curated Library of FXM’s Top Films : From ‘Us’ to ‘Jojo Rabbit’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new deal from Sling TV is offering up a curated library of FXM current blockbusters and classic films for a whole week at no extra charge.

The limited-time offer runs from May 22- May 30, meaning if you sign up for Sling TV at any point during that window, your subscription will also include free access to FXM Freeview. Plus, from May 30 – June 6, the live TV streamer will also offer new subscribers $10 off of their first month to a Sling Base Package, bringing down the monthly price from $40 to $30/month for Sling Blue or Orange, and $55 to $45 for the Sling Orange and Blue Combo for those who may have missed out on the Freeview window.

The FXM Channel, which normally costs an extra $6/month through the platform’s Hollywood Extra add-on, includes dozens of FX movies, many of which are only available to rent/purchase on competing streamers like Prime Video. Their lineup includes Oscar-nominated and winning titles such as “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Hidden Figures. Other popular films in their library include “Us,” “27 Dresses,” “On the Basis of Sex,” “True Lies” and “Alien Covenant.” Check out FXM’s full list of films here.

Of course, in addition to on-demand films, subscribers to Sling’s Blue Package will have access to more than 42 channels including Top News, Live Sports, and Entertainment content like: Reality, Drama, Comedy, Action, Lifestyle, Adult Animation, and more. However, fans, looking to tune into live events like the NBA playoffs, will want to upgrade to the streamer’s Orange & Blue package, which includes live sports through ESPN, Fox Sports and NFL Network.

Sign up for Sling TV starting May 22 to get free access to FXM Freeview, and $10 off your first month of Sling Blue: