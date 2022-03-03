Levi’s ‘Simpsons’ Collection Is Actually Really, Really Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Springfield residents are no strangers to a fashion moment. Homer and Marge walked down a Balenciaga runway during the Spanish brand’s virtual runway show last October, while Adidas’s long-running partnership with the show has produced a handful of sneaker designs inspired by characters such as Moe and Bart.

Now, the iconic imagery from the CW series dons corduroy and denim pieces in a new collection by Levi’s. The Spring/Summer 2022 streetwear line immortalizes fan-favorite characters, such as on the back of an over-sized denim jacket featuring a patch of a crazy-eyed Bart, and a selection of ringer t-shirts embossed with the meme-able dancing Lisa and Milliner on the front.

Other highlights of the collection include a reversible puffer vest patterned with blue skies and clouds, a clear nod to the series iconic opening credits. But the lineup’s references to Springfield Elementary are what give it a trendy streetwear feel: corduroy jacket and pants evoke a vintage school uniform, while a wide range of hoodies and tees are imprinted with scenes set at the series’ fictional school.

This is the latest of many pop-culture collections that Levi’s has launched in recent months. Last summer, the brand came out with a tie dye-heavy capsule in honor of the Grateful Dead. More recent customizable collections feature imagery inspired by everything from Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring to Pokémon.

Check out the best pieces from the Simpsons x Levi’s collection below:

Unlined Trucker Jacket

Courtesy of Levi’s

BUY NOW: $168 Buy It

Oversized Beanie

Courtesy of Levi’s

BUY NOW: $30 Buy It

Yellow Corduroy Pants and Jacket

Courtesy of Levi’s

BUY NOW: $118 Buy It

Puffer Vest

Courtesy of Levi’s

BUY NOW: $188 Buy It

Ringer T-Shirt

Courtesy of Levi’s

BUY NOW: $40 Buy It

Hoodie

Courtesy of Levi’s

BUY NOW: $90 Buy It