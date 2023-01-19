These Bold ‘Shotgun Wedding’-Inspired Ties Are Perfect for Your Next Black Tie Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The men’s clothing brand Tie Bar has teamed up with Prime Video to design an exclusive capsule collection inspired by “Shotgun Wedding,” the star-studded rom-com action film that arrives on Prime Video Jan. 27.

The limited-edition 10-piece collection is full of brightly colored and boldly-patterned ties, in addition to other elegant accessories such as cufflinks, stud sets, socks and pocket squares — all of which make the perfect attire for a destination wedding like the one in Jason Moore’s film (minus the gunman and whole hostage situation).

Playful pieces in the collection include a dark teal tie designed with illustrations of cocktails and pineapples, a vibrant floral-patterned pocket square and a sage green tie featuring a palm tree design. More understated dressers might like the black-and-white dotted pocket square and socks, or this gorgeous British tan jacket.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, a couple who gather their friends and family to a destination wedding in the Philippines — but the elegant nuptials gets derailed when a group of ransom-seeking pirates crash the ceremony. Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Callie Hernandez also star in the genre-bending romp.

Stream “Shotgun Wedding” on Prime Video starting Jan. 27 and shop through Tie Bar’s full collection on their website starting today. Sift through some of the best pieces below:

