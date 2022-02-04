Shaq’s Annual Super Bowl Party Opens to the Public: Here’s How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wanted to party with Shaq? Now you can!

For the first time ever, tickets to Shaquille O’ Neal’s annual Super Bowl party are available to the public. “Shaq’s Fun House LA” will take place on Feb. 11 in Downtown Los Angeles’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, featuring a stacked lineup of performers such as Lil Wayne, Diplo, Zedd and O’Neal himself. Tickets are currently selling fast on shaqsfunhouse.com but are also available on resale sites such as Stubhub starting at $300.

The festival will double as a carnival that will see the auditorium transformed into a mega theme park, featuring rides and carnival games such as the FTX Ferris Wheel and Merry-Go-Rides. Before the musical performances, attendees will be immersed in a real-life circus as hundreds of clowns, fire breathers and carnival performers make their way through the hall.

Tickets to the event include an open bar and food, with VIP tickets boasting added bonuses like sushi from Kazunori. For an extra few hundred dollars, VIP attendees will also have access to Shaq’s VIP Lounge, a private entrance, cordoned off tables and night-long bottle service.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13. The LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off at at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige set to perform at halftime. Here, check out the best Super Bowl TV deals to shop this weekend, in addition to the best game day eats to order the day of the big game.

