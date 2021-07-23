Shop All the Best Outfits From the ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot So Far

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A lot has changed for the glamorous New York gang in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival, which picks up 20-something years after the original series leaves off. Covid-19 makes its way into the storyline, Carrie has picked up a side gig as a podcaster and the very beloved Samantha Jones is mysteriously absent. But some things never change: namely, Carrie’s classic black Manolos, one of the most well-worn pieces from the original series that snuck their way back into the reboot. And let’s just say their return is a lot more welcome than that of Big.

Eyes have been on “Sex and the City” fashion since HBO began shooting for the reboot, “And Just Like That…” around New York City hotspots this week. And the looks haven’t disappointed. In one photo, Charlotte (Kristen Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) are seen walking down the streets of SoHo, each dressed to the nines from head to toe in elegant dresses, classy heels and glitzy accessories.

While the fashion-forward show makes heavy use of vintage and archival pieces, there are still plenty of outfits that are available to buy online — you just have to find them. Here are the best pieces we found from “And Just Like That…” so far.

Carrie’s Carolina Herrera Dress, Judith Leiber Clutch and Manolos

Everett Collection

Manolo Blahniks are practically a fifth main character of the “SATC” franchise, their biggest moment in the spotlight occurring when Big proposes to Carrie with the luxury brand’s bejeweled satin pumps. But the BB Manolos, seen on Carrie above, are the most versatile of her footwear. The smooth kidskin leather pump has a 3.5-inch heel, a top-stitched collar and a pointed toe for an elegant look.

While the pink tafetta dress Carrie is wearing is currently sold out, Carolina Herrera has plenty of similar colorful shirt-dresses to pick from that give off a similar vibe, like this pink Flared Midi Shirt Dress or a more subdued olive green A-Line Shirt Dress. Finally, although Carrie’s exact vintage Judith Leiber clutch is hard to come by, you might as well go for Leiber’s updated version of her dark green purse, like this Crocodile Envelope Clutch.

Manolo Blahnik BB Leather Pump

Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

BUY NOW: $665 Buy It

Carolina Herrera Flared Midi Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Farfetch

BUY NOW: $2,556 Buy It

Carolina Herrera Flared Midi Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

BUY NOW: $1790 Buy It

Judith Leiber Crocodile Envelope Clutch

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

BUY NOW: $895 Buy It

Miranda’s L’Agence Dress, Maje Wedges and Shinola Backpack

Everett Collection

If nothing else, one thing that’s made clear from these behind-the-scenes shots is that Miranda has upped her style. Here, she’s seen wearing a stylish Cameron Long Shirt-Dress from L’Agence. The breezy dress is designed with subtle plaid design in orange, brown and white, and features front button closures and button cuffs for a tailored fit. She paired it with these fun Maje Wedge Sandals, with suede leather straps embellished with gold and silver-tone studs. In pictures from the same day, she topped the outfit off with a luxurious leather Runwell backpack from Shinola, which can be assumed to be carrying all her legal paperwork. There has to still be a little of the old Miranda behind all that glam, right?

L’Agence Cameron Dress

Courtesy of Revolve

BUY NOW: $375 Buy It

Maje Wedge Sandals

Courtesy of Orchard Mile

BUY NOW: $295 $177 Buy It

Shinola Runwell Backpack

Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack