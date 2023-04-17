Sephora Spring Sale: Shop the Best Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sephora’s highly anticipated annual Spring Sale is finally here, and some of the most coveted beauty items (old and new) are more affordable than ever.

The deals are exclusive to Beauty Insiders, a free membership program that anyone can sign up for. And the discounts (when you can shop them) depend on your Insider tier. Rouge can take 20% off starting Apr. 14, VIB’s can take 15% off starting Apr. 18 and Insiders can take 10% off starting Apr. 18. The event officially concludes on Apr. 28 but you’ll want to start shopping fast before the most popular products sell out.

The best deals that are at risk of selling out are Dior’s Lip Glow Oil, the GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum and this special-edition Dyson Airwrap Set. But Sephora’s deals event s are also a great time to stock up on tried-and-true favorites at a lower price, such as Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector and Laniege’s Lip Sleeping Mask.

Check out Sephora’s full sale on their website, and look through some of the best deals below:

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Selena Gomez solidified her place in the beauty world with Rare Beauty’s liquid blush, a long-lasting weightless rouge that builds up to a natural and healthy-looking flush.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays is the “it” social media product — and for good reason. The silky vegan balm hydrates parched lips in second, and is packed in an adorable tube that you can bring with you anywhere you go.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

All hail the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask. This might be one of the buzziest skincare products from the past year (thanks to all the TikTok girlies that made “wet skin”a thing). But we can vouch for it: this overnight mask is just as good as the close to 10,000 rave Amazon reviews say it is.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid

It doesn’t get more affordable (and genuinely effective) The Ordinary. Their Hyaluronic Acid 2% B5 won Allure’s 2019 Best of Beauty award.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Perfect your Japanese skincare routine with Tatcha’s best-selling skin cream, which feeds skin with plumping hydration and anti-oxidant rich purple rice for a dewy, summer glow.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience

Reserve hair damage in four minutes with this clinically-proven hair mask from K18. The magic product uses patented peptide technology to repair damage from bleach, color, chemical services and heat.

Charlotte Tillbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

If you tend to avoid foundation in fear of your makeup looking too caked on, then Charlotte Tillbury’s Airbrush Flawless formula is for you. Made for normal, dry and combination skin, the liquid dries to a matte finish for a flawless, poreless-looking glow.

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum

If you’re on BeautyTok, then you know that wet skin is in. Glow Recipe’s highlighting serum is the perfect way to add a natural-looking glow to any makeup look (either mix it in with your foundation before application or dab it on top of your completed glam). The formula reduces the look of hyperpigmentation for a dewey, reflective glow — without mica, glitter or gray cast.

Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream

Achieve the perfect summertime flush with Tower28’s multi-tasking balm, made for applying to both the cheeks and lips.

Nécessaire The Body Serum

This daily multivitamin cleanser cleans and nourishes the skin without stripping the epidermis. Highlighted ingredients include Plant Surfactants, Plant Oils such as marula, cacay and meadowfoam oils, Niacinamide with Vitamin B3 to help strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector

Olaplex’s bond-repairing formula is so good it got its own profile in the New York Times. The No. 6 Bond Smoother is one of the brand’s top-selling products, infused with bond building technology to strengthen and protect hair from everyday damage.

Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil

Merit’s lineup of high-gloss lip oils give Fenty a run for its money. The hydrating gloss features a sheer wash of color infused with plant-derived squalene and quinoa seed oil for a healthy shine all day long.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

Invisible, weightless and scentless, Supergoop’s Glow formula is the best option for layering underneath makeup for a moisturized sheen. Supergoop’s entire line includes some of Hollywood makeup artist Brittany Whitfield’s top choices for facial sunscreens, with this one topping the list as a client-favorite. Glow doubles as a makeup-gripping primer and with SPF 40 protection, its unique oil-free formula glides onto the skin for a velvety finish.

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Cash Extreme Volume Mascara

It can be hard to swallow the hefty price of a designer mascara when drugstore options almost do the trick. But that’s also why they’re the best steal from beauty deals events, which bring down the price of luxe mascara products to more reasonable price. YSL’s new volume mascara, which has become a favorite among beauty influencers, boasts an oversized brush and paraben-free formula for intense color and volume that makes it worth every penny.

Gucci Bloom

Gucci Bloom is a tried-and-true classic, remaining one of the most popular scents since it hit the market in 2017. The sophisticated fragrance packs in notes of tuberose and jasmine, enhanced by unique undertones of the Rangoon creeper plant. Check out more of the best perfumes to buy in 2023 here.

