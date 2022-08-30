Selena Gomez’s Our Place Cookware Collab Is Having a Huge Labor Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Last May, the internet’s favorite cookware brand Our Place launched their most swoon-worthy pieces with the help of Hollywood’s favorite amateur chef Selena Gomez — and now the bestselling cookware items are up to 25% off through Labor Day weekend.

The actor and singer has become a quasi chef-fluencer since she began brushing up on her cooking skills on HBO’s “Selena + Chef,” where she’s turned fans onto a number of sleek and functional tools –remember the dazzling rainbow-colored knives she pulled out in the first season?

So it makes sense that Our Place tapped her to make a stylish upgrade to their most popular items. In addition to their viral Always Pan (currently 25% off), the Everyday Essentials Collection includes their Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, dishes and glasses, which are all 15% off for a limited time and come in two Selena-selected hues: an electric blue “Azul” and a lush berry pink dubbed “Rosa.”

Better yet, 10% of the proceeds will go towards Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, the nonprofit affiliate of her clean beauty brand which focuses on mental health awareness.

The limited-edition colors are all available to shop here. Look through the best deals below:

Always Pan (25% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan was already beloved for its good looks, and now it comes in two fresh hues to make your kitchen set up even sexier. The best part of the Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.

BUY NOW: $145 Buy It

Side and Main Plates (15% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

These hand-painted porcelain plates look just as sophisticated stacked on shelves as they do displayed on a tablescape, with those perfect curved edges that prevent a mess. The matte base is dotted with a speckled finish, encircled with a vibrant dash of Selena’s two pink and blue hues perfect for spring.

BUY NOW: $40-$50 Buy It

Drinking Glasses (15% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

You can serve everything from iced coffee and tea to wine and ice cream with these versatile glasses that add a pop of color to any space. Plus, they’re sustainably made from recycled glass and sand.

BUY NOW: $50 Buy It

Knife Trio (15% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

A good knife makes a world of a difference in the kitchen. This trio covers all your slicing needs: the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping, the Serrated Slicing Knife for breads and vegetables and the Precise Pairing Knife for prepping those tiny additional ingredients that deserve just as much care.

BUY NOW: $170 $145 Buy It

Perfect Pot (15% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

Constructed with the same innovative principles that made the Always Pan a bestseller, the Perfect Pot does it all. Declutter your cupboard by swapping out your stockpots and dutch ovens and saucepots with this all-in-one master, with 10-inch diameter, that can boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam and strain — all while sitting pretty.

BUY NOW: $165 Buy It