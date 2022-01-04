Cher and Saweetie Make a Glamorous Duo in Mac’s Challenge Accepted Campaign

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cher and Saweetie aren’t exactly an expected duo, but considering each of their unique holds on popular culture and dedication to individuality, it makes sense that they came together for the first time as the stars of Mac’s newest campaign, Challenge Accepted.

In the campaign, which dropped on Jan. 4 alongside an inspirational promo video, the makeup giant asks their customers to test their products against sweat, water, cold temperatures and bad weather, all of which they promise are protected by their highly pigmented and waterproof formulas. The highlight of the video comes in the last few seconds when Cher is seen donning the iconic fit she wore on the 1975 cover of “Time.” “I love lasting forever,” she says as a closing statement.

The music icon is almost as famous for her unique style as her hit songs, but it’s only been in recent years that she’s also embraced the beauty and makeup space. “I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four,” she said in a statement. “I was always stubborn. Later, that stubbornness turned into my mantra… I DON’T BELIEVE IN THE WORD ‘NO’…no matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because…what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall I just backed up and turned around. I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millennium.”

For Saweetie, the campaign is about more than just representing a makeup company she’s grown up wearing, but is representative of her own hustle persona. Sharing the screen with Cher didn’t hurt either: “I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like Mac, it was the perfect fit,” she said in a statement. “Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

Below, shop some of the best-selling products that are part of the Challenge Accepted campaign:

Studio Fix Fluid

Courtesy of Mac

Mac’s most popular foundation boasts matte and buildable coverage for a full 24 hours, with UV protection to boot. Not only does it blend easily and evenly while controlling for shine, but its non-cracking and breathable formula ensures that you won’t get acne even with daily wear. The all-inclusive collection comes in 63 shades and is ideal for all skin types, although it’s particularly recommended for those who run oily.

BUY NOW: $35 Buy It

Mac Powder Kiss Lipstick

Courtesy of Mac

Get the best of both worlds with this lightweight matte lipstick, whose groundbreaking formula contains moisture-coated powder pigments that hydrates the lips and also achieves a soft-focus color. Choose between 24 rosy colors designed to fit any skin tone.

BUY NOW: $22 Buy It

Prep and Prime Fix +

Soothe and refresh your skin with this hydrating mist of water, packed with vitamins and minerals, and a blend of green tea, cucumber and chamomile. Whether you want to apply a glowing sheen to finish up a makeup look or simply want to moisture dry skin, this versatile mist does it all.

BUY NOW: $30 Buy It