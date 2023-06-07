Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to ‘Sex and the City’ Anniversary With Gold ‘Carrie’ Necklace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker honored the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City” on Tuesday by posting a picture of her “Carrie” necklace on Instagram.

“It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ,” Parker captioned the photo, featuring the necklace housed in a box for Melvyn’s, the old-school department store where viewers can imagine a young Carrie shopping and realizing her love for fashion.

The gold nameplate necklace was one of her character’s most signature jewelry pieces throughout the show’s six-season run, even serving as a talisman of sorts during Carrie’s most tumultuous moments. When she loses the necklace in one of the final episodes of the series while in Paris, she sits subdued on a bench outside of a party, feeling adrift without it.

“I can’t have lost my Carrie necklace. It costs like nothing, but it’s priceless,” she says. She finally finds the necklace hiding in the lining of her Dior clutch, seemingly giving her the strength to make her way to the glitzy event.

The necklace even made a comeback in the first season of “And Just Like That,” which she wears on several occasions as a grounding force following Big’s death. It’s one of the many nostalgic pieces that costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago revived from the show’s celebrated wardrobe, including Carrie’s Fendi baguette bag and vintage Chanel boots.

The anniversary comes ahead of Season 2 of “And Just Like That…,” Max’s revival of HBO’s “Sex and the City.” The new season, which hits the streamer on June 22, will see Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon return to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. In a surprise twist, Kim Catrall, who had previously stated she would never return to the “Sex and the City” franchise, will also reprise her role as the iconic Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale.

