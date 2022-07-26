Sarah Hyland Shares Her Top Travel Essentials This Summer: From a Slip Eye Mask to a Portable Charger

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety‘s series “Ask an Insider” asks top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work … and for play. In this installment, “Modern Family” star and future “Love Island USA” host Sarah Hyland shares her travel must-haves this summer.

Sarah Hyland is on the go. The “Modern Family” star was most recently in Berlin shooting the upcoming “Pitch Perfect” spin-off film “Bumper in Berlin,” out this Thanksgiving on Peacock. This week, Hyland also announced that she traveled to the “villa” this year to make her reality TV debut on “Love Island USA,” a hosting gig that makes sense consider her own buzzy engagement to former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adam.

In between her hectic travel schedule and wedding planning (Hyland and Adams plan to get married this year after multiple pandemic-related postponements), Hyland took the time to share her top travel essentials with Variety.

“If you ask my fiancé, I overpack at the last minute,” Hyland tells Variety. “My style of packing is all about options — sure, I pack a lot but you never know what type of mood you’re going to be in or if the weather will change drastically. I like to have a lot of different planned out outfits with basic, everyday items just in case.” One of her favorites? This oversized sweater from Free People.

Hyland also admits she still gets the pre-flight jitters despite how often she has to travel for work. “I am a disaster in all of the moments leading up to getting in the car to go to the airport — once I’m there, it is what it is!” she says. “You can always buy underwear if you realized you didn’t pack it. As long as I have my passport, wallet, medication, and phone? I’m good.”

That being said, she does have a few must-haves that makes traveling just that much more convenient and cozy. Check out Hyland’s top travel essentials below:

Goneo SB Charger Station

Courtesy of Amazon

“I need all the chargers: portable, USB, USB-C. Whatever technology I rely on has to have a backup power bank. It’s the worst thing in the world to have your phone or AirPods die mid-flight. I specifically love this one from Amazon.”

Free People Easy Street Tunic

Courtesy of Free People

“I always bring a big sweater with me because I always get so cold on planes that I always need one. Worst case, I use it as a pillow. I’m a big fan of this Free People oversized sweater.

Slip Silk Eye Mask

Courtesy of Amazon

“Eye masks are a must, I love the Slip brand! The silk eye masks help me stay asleep on planes and are soft on my skin and curly hair.”

Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks

Courtesy of Amazon

Fuzzy. Cozy. Socks. Airplane floors creep me out and I like to put on a designated pair of socks for the plane. These Barefoot Dream Socks are my favorite pair.”

Sourse Glow Bites

Courtesy of Sourse

“I always bring my Sourse chocolate vitamins with me, specifically, the Glow Bites. Traveling can be very dehydrating, and it takes a severe effect on your skin — having these on my flight not only helps my skin keep hydrated, but serves as a sweet treat as well! They’re plant-based, gluten free, and are absolutely delicious.”

